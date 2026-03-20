Joseph Duggar Under 'Constant Watch' and Has Zero Access to Other Inmates — As Footage of Ex '19 Kids And Counting' Star in Jail is Released

Duggar was arrested on Wednesday in Arkansas for allegedly molesting a child during a family vacation to Florida's panhandle back in 2020.

As he waits to be extradited, the 31-year-old has "absolutely no access to other inmates for his own safety due to his high-profile case," according to TMZ.

The reality star is being kept under constant watch, with guards also said to be checking on him hourly to make sure he doesn't try to hurt himself.

Video of Duggar's arrest shows him wearing the same clothing and displaying the same blank stare he had in his mugshot. He is seen being searched, removing his socks in the process, and is handcuffed and seated.