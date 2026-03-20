Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Joseph Duggar

Joseph Duggar Under 'Constant Watch' and Has Zero Access to Other Inmates — As Footage of Ex '19 Kids And Counting' Star in Jail is Released

joseph duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Joseph Duggar is being sequestered from other jail inmates.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 20 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Joseph Duggar is mostly alone at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas as he awaits extradition to Bay County, Florida, RadarOnline.com can report.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star has been isolated from other inmates for his own safety after he was charged with molesting a 9-year-old girl.

Article continues below advertisement

Duggar Is Being Kept Away from Others

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Joseph Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

New video shows the moments after his arrest and processing.

Duggar was arrested on Wednesday in Arkansas for allegedly molesting a child during a family vacation to Florida's panhandle back in 2020.

As he waits to be extradited, the 31-year-old has "absolutely no access to other inmates for his own safety due to his high-profile case," according to TMZ.

The reality star is being kept under constant watch, with guards also said to be checking on him hourly to make sure he doesn't try to hurt himself.

Video of Duggar's arrest shows him wearing the same clothing and displaying the same blank stare he had in his mugshot. He is seen being searched, removing his socks in the process, and is handcuffed and seated.

Article continues below advertisement

A Felon for Life?

Joseph Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

An officer searched the star for illegal substances.

As Radar reported, investigators from Bay County, Florida, were contacted by a detective with the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police Department on March 18, regarding a "report of past sexual abuse" of a then nine-year-old.

The alleged victim, who is now 14 years old, detailed several incidents allegedly involving Joseph that occurred during a family vacation to Panama City Beach.

Joseph is officially charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years or Older.

That means he could be spending the rest of his life behind bars. In Florida, if the victim is under 12 years of age and the offender is 18 years of age or older, the crime is considered a "life felony."

Article continues below advertisement

The Victim's Accusations

Joseph Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

The thorough search included having him take off his socks.

Authorities told Radar the allegations dated back to a family vacation in 2020.

"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket."

"During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," the report read. "Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Prince Andrew is currently under investigation for alleged misconduct.

Andrew Windsor Investigation to 'Expand' as Police Looking Beyond Disgraced Royal's Public Office Misconduct and at Alleged Sex Trafficking

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul

ABC 'Ignored' Taylor Frankie Paul's Concerning Behavior While Filming 'The Bachelorette' — 'Several Men Knew She Had a Temper'

Severe Penalty Possible

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

josh duggar family
Source: littleduggarfamily/Instagram

He could spend the rest of his life in prison away from his family.

According to the Muscaw law firm in Naples, "Florida's Criminal Statutes states that a person who intentionally touches the genital area, breasts, or buttocks, or the clothing covering up those areas, of a child who is less than 16 years of age... commits an act of lewd or lascivious molestation."

And the consequences could be severe.

"If convicted of child molestation in the state of Florida, a person can expect to spend a long time in prison, from a minimum of 25 years up to a maximum life sentence," the firm continued. "The Florida child molestation laws are in place to protect children ages 16 and under from being exploited by adults who prey on children for their own deviant sexual needs and wants."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.