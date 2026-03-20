Joseph Duggar Under 'Constant Watch' and Has Zero Access to Other Inmates — As Footage of Ex '19 Kids And Counting' Star in Jail is Released
March 20 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar is mostly alone at the Washington County Jail in Arkansas as he awaits extradition to Bay County, Florida, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former 19 Kids and Counting star has been isolated from other inmates for his own safety after he was charged with molesting a 9-year-old girl.
Duggar Is Being Kept Away from Others
Duggar was arrested on Wednesday in Arkansas for allegedly molesting a child during a family vacation to Florida's panhandle back in 2020.
As he waits to be extradited, the 31-year-old has "absolutely no access to other inmates for his own safety due to his high-profile case," according to TMZ.
The reality star is being kept under constant watch, with guards also said to be checking on him hourly to make sure he doesn't try to hurt himself.
Video of Duggar's arrest shows him wearing the same clothing and displaying the same blank stare he had in his mugshot. He is seen being searched, removing his socks in the process, and is handcuffed and seated.
A Felon for Life?
As Radar reported, investigators from Bay County, Florida, were contacted by a detective with the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police Department on March 18, regarding a "report of past sexual abuse" of a then nine-year-old.
The alleged victim, who is now 14 years old, detailed several incidents allegedly involving Joseph that occurred during a family vacation to Panama City Beach.
Joseph is officially charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years or Older.
That means he could be spending the rest of his life behind bars. In Florida, if the victim is under 12 years of age and the offender is 18 years of age or older, the crime is considered a "life felony."
The Victim's Accusations
Authorities told Radar the allegations dated back to a family vacation in 2020.
"The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap," records indicate. "As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket."
"During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," the report read. "Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."
Severe Penalty Possible
According to the Muscaw law firm in Naples, "Florida's Criminal Statutes states that a person who intentionally touches the genital area, breasts, or buttocks, or the clothing covering up those areas, of a child who is less than 16 years of age... commits an act of lewd or lascivious molestation."
And the consequences could be severe.
"If convicted of child molestation in the state of Florida, a person can expect to spend a long time in prison, from a minimum of 25 years up to a maximum life sentence," the firm continued. "The Florida child molestation laws are in place to protect children ages 16 and under from being exploited by adults who prey on children for their own deviant sexual needs and wants."