EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minelli Fake Signature Scandal — Furious Fans Demand Cash Back After They Claim Diva 'Used Autopen' to Sign $250 Copies of Her New Memoir

Matt Mayo, a seasoned celeb signature hunter and member of collectors' forum Autograph Live, told us: "When the Liza books started being received early last week, members on the site started noticing potential problems. I took the lead in creating a thread dedicated to the topic. I created and presented a number of overlays showing the issues involved."

Mayo added the findings were not the work of one individual, but a coordinated effort among collectors.

"It sits at the center of the autograph hobby," he said of the forum. "There's a large group of members, and we share various information, opinions, tips, etc."

According to Mayo, detailed visual comparisons revealed striking similarities between signatures across multiple copies of Minnelli's autobiography.

He said: "I've created visual overlays comparing signatures from the covers and inside the books, which highlight the precise geometries and spacing that are extremely unlikely to occur naturally."

These overlays were measured against verified examples of Minnelli's handwriting from earlier decades, further fueling suspicions a mechanical device may have been used.