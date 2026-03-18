Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > CBS
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bari Weiss Blamed for 'CBS Evening News' Major Ratings Downfall — As New Boss Accused of Turning Network into 'State-run Media for Trump'

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: @THEFREEPRESS/YPUTUBE

Bari Weiss hasn't had much success since taking over at CBS.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 18 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bari Weiss has once again found herself in hot water, as she's being blamed for the painful downfall of CBS Evening News, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The long-running news program has seen a dramatic decrease in viewership, as ratings dropped to under 4 million after Weiss took over and appointed Tony Dokoupil as the new anchor.

Article continues below advertisement

'CBS Evening News' Ratings Fail

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
CBS has been taking hits left and right ever since Weiss took over.
Source: CBS NEWS

CBS has been taking hits left and right ever since Weiss took over.

According to data from Nielsen, the overall audience for the news program for the five weekdays that ended March 13 stood at about 3.83 million, and only at 468,000 among viewers between 25 and 54, a demographic which is coveted by advertisers.

The show's rival, ABC's World News Tonight, saw almost 8.48 million, and did better than CBS in the same age demo, with 1.03 million. NBC Nightly News also hit about 6.51 million overall in the same period.

CBS Evening News had a major overhaul as previous anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson bailed in late 2025 after Weiss took over. Soon after, Dokoupil was moved from CBS Mornings to the evening program, as the network was said to have been panicking over falling further behind their rivals.

However, it has not had much of an impact based on the new ratings. Despite the underwhelming numbers, critics are putting all the blame on Weiss.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bari Weiss is Running CBS into the Ground'

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: @THEFREEPRESS/YOUTUBE

The network's new boss has been blamed for the downfall of 'CBS Evening News,' due to her overhaul.

"It's because of Bari Weiss and her turning CBS News into state-run media for Trump... not really because of Tony," one person on X suggested, as another reacted, "No one wants to watch Russian/MAGA state TV in the United States of America. Who could have predicted this?"

A user added, "Bari Weiss is running CBS into the ground..." and one went off, "I don't think it's Tony’s fault. He works for Trump State TV, so people are turning off that, not the anchor."

"This should lead to a nice promotion for Bari Weiss," a person quipped.

Weiss has been accused of favoring Trump since taking over as editor-in-chief. In December 2025, a 60 Minutes story critical of President Trump and his administration was kept off the air, as Weiss claimed it did not "advance the ball" at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

'60 Minutes Drama Unfolds

Photo of Sharyn Alfonsi
Source: Michele Crowes/CBS

Sharyn Alfonsi recently called out Weiss for pulling a segment critical of President Trump.

Just two hours before the story, which focused on deportees who had been sent to El Salvador's CECOT prison, was set to air, it was pulled, as Weiss took credit for the decision.

Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi blasted the decision and raged, "In my view, pulling it now after every rigorous internal check has been met is not an editorial decision, it is a political one..."

In response, her boss, Weiss, said, "The only newsroom I'm interested in running is one in which we are able to have contentious disagreements about the thorniest editorial matters with respect and, crucially, where we assume the best intent of our colleagues..."

"Anything else is completely unacceptable," the 41-year-old added.

Article continues below advertisement

Bowing Down to Trump?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 41-year-old has been accused of leading the charge for 'State-run Media' for Trump.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Now Set to Go At It Alone' Without Prince Harry After Latest Netflix Snub

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis have been facing wedding dilemmas as they debate a big ceremony or a private elopement.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' Wedding Dilemma — Couple Can't Decide to Go Big and Invite Tinseltown Pals or Elope

Weiss was also accused of "bowing down to Trump" on 60 Minutes, as an interview with him on the program was described as a "fluff" piece after the 79-year-old was not asked about the $16million payout CBS was ordered to pay over following a lawsuit from Trump, in which he claimed they "misled" their audiences.

Trump claimed the network edited in an interview with his then-presidential challenger Kamala Harris to make her responses "seem more intelligible."

However, it's not a completely positive relationship, as recently, Weiss felt the wrath from the White House after reportedly hiring an aide who once worked closely with Trump's rival, Liz Cheney.

Jeremy Adler, who served as Cheney's senior communications advisor from 2019 to 2023, is believed to be set to join the communications team at CBS News.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

In response, the White House said, "The idea CBS would hire Liz Cheney’s flack, who has worked to jail President Trump and make it impossible for anybody who supported the president to get hired, is insanity.

"What the hell is Bari Weiss thinking?" the statement concluded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.