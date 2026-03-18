EXCLUSIVE: Bari Weiss Blamed for 'CBS Evening News' Major Ratings Downfall — As New Boss Accused of Turning Network into 'State-run Media for Trump'

According to data from Nielsen, the overall audience for the news program for the five weekdays that ended March 13 stood at about 3.83 million, and only at 468,000 among viewers between 25 and 54, a demographic which is coveted by advertisers.

The show's rival, ABC's World News Tonight, saw almost 8.48 million, and did better than CBS in the same age demo, with 1.03 million. NBC Nightly News also hit about 6.51 million overall in the same period.

CBS Evening News had a major overhaul as previous anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson bailed in late 2025 after Weiss took over. Soon after, Dokoupil was moved from CBS Mornings to the evening program, as the network was said to have been panicking over falling further behind their rivals.

However, it has not had much of an impact based on the new ratings. Despite the underwhelming numbers, critics are putting all the blame on Weiss.