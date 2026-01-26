EXCLUSIVE: '60 Minutes' Chaos Erupts! New CBS Boss Bari Weiss 'Messing' With Legendary Program Has 'Broken' It Beyond Repair

Almost immediately after taking the reins, the new editor-in-chief cleaned house of many CBS employees who dared to challenge her, while those who remained were said to be terrified of losing their jobs at any moment.

However, the newsroom united to revolt against her in December, when Weiss controversially shelved a 60 Minutes segment from correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi that exposed harrowing stories from Venezuelan deportees who were sent to El Salvador's maximum-security prison after being deported by the Trump administration.

Viewer outrage was immediate, with many pointing out that the story is the type of reporting the newsmagazine has prided itself on since its debut in 1968.

"60 Minutes has been the top-rated show in all of television for years," one industry insider told Radar. "That's the one thing that's not broken over at CBS News…or at least it was the one thing before Weiss put her hands on it."