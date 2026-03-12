Your tip
Harrison Ford, 83, Makes Eyebrow-Raising Sex Confession Amid Longtime Marriage to Calista Flockhart, 61

harrison ford calista flockhart
Source: mega

Harrison Ford made a shocking sex admission with wife Calista Flockhart.

March 12 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Harrison Ford's lovemaking is music to wife Calista Flockhart's ears, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 83-year-old icon recently shared a shocking admission about his still-functioning libido that had fans howling.

Harrison Ford Speaks Frankly

Harrison Ford and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: abc

Ford was asked by Jimmy Kimmel a personal question.

Ford dropped by Jimmy Kimmel's talk show earlier this week to promote his new season of Shrinking, and somehow, the former Man Show host's questioning went off the rails when Kimmel asked, "Have you ever made love to the soundtrack of one of your films?

Kimmel even suggested Ford's 1985 classic Witness.

The studio audience stirred in anticipation as they waited for the actor's response. After feigning to look befuddled by the question for a few seconds, Ford deadpanned: "Of course I have."

The candid admission caused the crowd to roar with laughter and applause – a reaction echoed online, as one person commented to an Instagram post of the moment: "GOD I LOVE EVERYTHING ABOUT HARRISON FORD! Especially his dry, witty, sarcastic & quick humor!"

Another person praised: "He is still so darn handsome. And intriguing. I love his wife too. Thank you, Harrison and Calista, for truly being you and enriching our lives."

While one user threw some lighthearted shade at the host: "Kimmel is such a brave man, lmao, (Ford) was like 'f--- it I don't care about embarrassment anymore."

Love and Marriage

harrison ford
Source: abc

The famous actor sheepishly answered.

Ford and Flockhart have been married since 2010, and the Star Wars star has been asked about his manhood before. During an interview on NPR's Wild Card with Rachel Martin, Ford spoke openly about the effort required to maintain intimacy at his age.

Asked about what life experience had taught him about love, he said: "Old people can love, too. You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business.

"You think it's the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not f------ up."

He then joked about the ups and downs of married life. When host Martin remarked that everyone in a relationship works on love every day, Ford replied: "With some days off for bad behavior."

Rare Step into the Spotlight

harrison ford
Source: netflix

Ford made a rare appearance at the Actor Awards.

Earlier this month, the reclusive actor made a rare appearance with his wife at the newly renamed Actor Awards. Ford, who was there to accept the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, beamed on the red carpet as he stood next to Flockhart, who was also sporting a wide smile.

As the pair was photographed, Flockhart turned to her beau and gave him a peck on the cheek. After, she blushed and continued smiling as the happy pair posed for more pics.

The appearance comes as the aging movie star admits he's thought about retirement. In an interview last year, the one-time Fugitive announced he wanted "to stop working" but would "finish what I'm doing."

"I'd like to spend more time with my family at home," he added. "I have things in my life outside of movies."

Ready to Hang Up the Whip?

Photo of Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford
Source: MEGA

He has contemplated retirement for Flockhart.

Sources at the time said that was welcome news to Ally McBeal star Flockhart, who, as Radar readers know, has long been after her hubby to quit his breakneck theatrical schedule and settle into a quieter life with her on their 800-acre spread in tony Jackson Hole, Wyo.

"She got to him," a Tinseltown insider claimed. "She finally won the war – and thinks more time together will stop their marriage from crashing on the rocks."

Another source noted that the couple has "created their own little bubble out in Wyoming."

"They're both natural loners who prefer each other's company to anyone else's," they elaborated. "They rarely see old friends, even from their acting days – and Calista's perfectly content with that because she's just as private as Harrison."

