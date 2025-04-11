EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Harrison Ford 'Finally Folds' to Demanding Wife Calista Flockhart's Ultimatum to Quit Acting at 82 – So They Can Save Their 'Crumbling' Marriage
Henpecked Harrison Ford has finally given in to his wife Calista Flockhart's nagging to quit acting and spend more time at home – but the avid pilot has drawn a red line when it comes to her demands for him to stop flying, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 82-year-old Indiana Jones icon now says he's planning to retire after completing his current slate of projects.
They include 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series, and the dramedy Shrinking, which has been renewed for a third season.
In a recent interview, Ford announced he wanted "to stop working" but would "finish what I'm doing."
"I'd like to spend more time with my family at home," he added. "I have things in my life outside of movies."
Sources say this is welcome news to Ally McBeal star Flockhart, Harrison's wife of 15 years.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the mostly stay-at-home actress, 60, has long been after her hubby to quit his breakneck theatrical schedule and settle into a quieter life with her on their 800-acre spread in tony Jackson Hole, Wyo.
"She got to him," a Tinseltown insider said. "She finally won the war – and thinks more time together will stop their marriage crashing on the rocks."
But sources said no matter how hard Flockhart pushes the Star Wars stud about his piloting endeavors, he's not about to hang up his wings.
In fact, in the interview, he mentioned he'd like to spend even more time flying.
"Calista has made no bones about how much she despises Harrison's hobby," said our source, noting her long-running complaints assumed an even greater intensity after a harrowing 2015 crash nearly took his life.
RadarOnline.com was among the first to detail how Ford miraculously landed his vintage World War II training plane on a golf course in Venice, Calif., when his engine failed after takeoff from a Santa Monica airport, leaving him with a shattered right ankle and pelvis, a broken back, and a head injury.
"He's not giving up flying," our source confirmed.
They added: "I think he'd rather die at this point. In fact, if you want to see Harrison Ford in the future, you'll probably have a better shot hanging around his home airport than a movie theater."