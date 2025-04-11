EXCLUSIVE: Henpecked Harrison Ford 'Finally Folds' to Demanding Wife Calista Flockhart's Ultimatum to Quit Acting at 82 – So They Can Save Their 'Crumbling' Marriage

Henpecked Harrison Ford has finally given in to his wife Calista Flockhart's nagging to quit acting and spend more time at home – but the avid pilot has drawn a red line when it comes to her demands for him to stop flying, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 82-year-old Indiana Jones icon now says he's planning to retire after completing his current slate of projects.

They include 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series, and the dramedy Shrinking, which has been renewed for a third season.

In a recent interview, Ford announced he wanted "to stop working" but would "finish what I'm doing."

"I'd like to spend more time with my family at home," he added. "I have things in my life outside of movies."