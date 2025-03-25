EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford's 'Dying Regrets' Revealed — From 'Desperate' First Roles to Pretending to Despise 'Star Wars'

"I'm like old shoes," Ford joked. "I've never been hip. I think the reason I'm still here is that I was never enough in fashion that I had to be replaced by something new."

Like most actors, Ford has regrets about film roles.

He turned down the part of Bob Barnes in Syriana (2005), a role that earned George Clooney an Academy Award. Ford admitted it was one of the few career choices he regretted, saying: “I saw a bit of Syriana and I wish I played that part."

While Ford's portrayal of Deckard in Blade Runner (1982) showcased his dramatic range, it became one of his biggest regrets. The filming process was fraught with tension, particularly with director Ridley Scott. Ford clashed with Scott over the character's development and the film's tone. Adding to the frustration, Blade Runner was a box-office disappointment upon release, though it later gained cult status. Reflecting on the experience, Ford has expressed regret about the emotional toll it took on him and the missed opportunity to fully realize Deckard's potential.

The actor has also expressed regret about not playing Indiana Jones in the video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, although he is quick to praise Troy Baker's performance.