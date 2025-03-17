Inside Teen Mom Amber Portwood's Reality TV Drama — As She Furiously Slams Rumors She was Fired from MTV Show and Insists She Quit
Teen Mom star Amber Portwood has set the rumors straight about her future on the reality television show.
RadarOnline.com can report the MTV star jumped on Instagram Live on Saturday night to slam rumors she was fired from the network while insisting she quit on her own – amid the ongoing backlash over her relationship with her daughter Leah, 16.
Portwood, 34, first appeared on MTV in the late 2000s when she was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.
The longtime MTV star has been one of the original girls of the franchise – appearing on Teen Mom, 16 and Pregnant, as well as other reality shows on different networks, such as Marriage Boot Camp.
Over the weekend, Portwood jumped on social media to claim she was not fired.
She said: "You're not about to say that you’re dropping me when I quit (the show) three days ago!
"And I told the producer that.”
Portwood has been ranting on her social media accounts for weeks now as her storyline on the MTV reality show has been focused on her relationship with her only daughter.
As seen on the show, the 16-year-old expressed interest for her stepmother, Kristina Shirley, to adopt her due to the complicated relationship she has with her own mother.
During one of the social media rants, Portwood claimed the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter was filled with "lies" to make her look bad.
Portwood insisted on her Instagram Live on Saturday: "But, yes, guys, I left. A few days ago. And now all of a sudden they’re saying they’re going to let me go. You’re gonna let somebody go who doesn’t even work for you?
"Stupid…. I’ve been so loyal to them for all of these years because I thought they were a certain way with me, and I thought I’d be so happy."
The MTV star even hinted at producers not being thrilled over her constant social media rants bashing the show.
She explained: "They know that I’m going to tell the truth about things, and there’s not one thing they can do about it because it’s the truth.
"What are they going to do, come after me legally? I’ve known these people for so long, I wish they would [come after me]. Like, get away. Bring it on, honey."
EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Secrets Behind Making of Sally Field's Schizophrenia Drama — And How Hollywood Icon Had to Embody SIXTEEN Different Personalities for Bruising Part
Portwood even boasted about how the show will not be as successful without her on it.
She said: "You think this is going to be easy, with me going, after what’s going on? You think I’m scared? Like, y’all know I ain’t got that kind of fear! They know that, not only do I not fear that, but I don’t care.
"How you gonna cancel somebody who doesn’t give a damn? You’re gonna cancel me? Because I already quit, so nice try guys. Nice try. I already got ahold of my agent."
On the current season of the show, Leah opened up to her dad about how it feels to see old clips from 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom while scrolling on TikTok – which she said is "painful to watch because it's little me."
After Portwood received a massive amount of backlash, she took to TikTok to claim she doesn't believe her teen daughter has "trauma."
She said: "It's not trauma. She doesn’t have trauma. Thank God. She’s had a rough life, yeah. But guys, not everything is trauma. And it’s not denial. You can’t call that trauma. I didn’t beat her."