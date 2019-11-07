Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Custody War! Amber Demands Andrew Be Held In Contempt For Allegedly Denying Her Visits With Son

Amber Portwood and her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon agreed to a custody order after their nasty battle over 1-year-old son James – but the war is far from over. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom OG star is demanding Glennon be held in contempt of court for refusing to exchange their son during her scheduled visits.

In court papers filed in Marion Circuit Court, Portwood, 29, filed an Information and Verified Motion for Rule to Show Cause on Wednesday, November 6.

In the filing, she claimed Glennon, 35, has “denied Mother all parenting time since October 22, 2019” in violation of their mediated agreement.

“On October 23, 2019, the undersigned counsel contacted counsel for Father requesting to confirm times for parenting time exchanges and no response was provided,” the court papers read. “Father’s failure to communicate or schedule parenting time is Violation of Paragraph 1(c) of the Mediated Agreement.”

Then on October 25, 2019, Glennon was contacted again to coordinate parenting time exchanges, but no response was provided.

Although Portwood was to have holiday parenting time on Halloween, Glennon “failed to communicate with Mother in person or through counsel to allow Mother to exercise her holiday parenting time.”

Because of the no-contact order in place, the two are only allowed to communicate through the Our Family Wizard app regarding parenting time exchanges.

“Father has failed to open or view his account,” the court papers claim. Portwood provided a screenshot of her account to verify that he has never viewed or set up the account.

She then claimed that per the Indiana Parenting Time Guidelines, the parties are to avoid speaking negatively about each other in the presence of their child.

“Upon information and belief, Father recorded Mother Without Mother’s consent or knowledge and released, or allowed family members to release, Video footage of Mother to be broadcast on YouTube,” she claimed. “On or about October 31, 2019, Father recorded statement and released this statement to be publicly broadcast on YouTube, in Which Father made negative statements about Mother. Father’s actions in releasing, or allowing the release of, videos and statements to be publicly broadcast online is violation.”

She is asking Glennon “be held in contempt of court for his willful violation of the Court’s orders.”

“Mother respectfully requests that this Court issue Rule to Show Cause and order Father to appear to answer as to why Father shall not be held in contempt for his failure to abide by the terms of this Court’s Orders,” the court papers read.

She is also asking to have the parenting time that she missed with her son. She is also requesting Glennon pay her attorney fees.

Before Portwood’s filing, Glennon filed a Request for Striking Panel on Tuesday, November 5. He claimed the parties were ordered to choose a parenting coordinator by October 16, 2019.

“Petitioner notifies the Court that the parties are unable to agree on a parenting coordinator and requests a striking panel to facilitate same,” the request read.

A judge approved the request.

