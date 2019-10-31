Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amber’s Victory: Plea Deal Granted In Portwood’s Domestic Violence Case, No Prison Time The ‘Teen Mom’ star is to have no contact with baby daddy Andrew Glennon.

Amber Portwood won’t be reporting to prison in the domestic violence case against her. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the court has accepted a plea deal at the Teen Mom OG star’s Thursday, October 31 court hearing.

According to Marion County District Court, a plea agreement was granted in the case.

Count 2, which is criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and Count 3, which is domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, were dismissed.

For the fourth count of Intimidation, she was sentenced to 910 days in county jail with 906 days suspended. Because of credit days earned, she will get no jail time.

She is on probation for 906 days. She is ordered to complete parenting classes and 26 weeks of Batterers’ Intervention Program.

Portwood must also submit to random urine and/or breath testing. The testing will be done at the request of the probation officer at a minimum of one time per month.

She is ordered to pay $1,285 in court costs and fees.

According to the court docket, the no-contact order to protect Andrew Glennon remains in place. She can only communicate with him regarding visitation through the Our Family Wizard app.

A source close to Portwood told Radar that she is able to have three unsupervised visits per week with her son James, 1, who she shares with Glennon.

She is on probation and is expected back in court on October 29, 2020 at 8:30am.

Us Weekly was the first to report on the plea deal before it became official.

As Radar reported, Portwood, 29, was arrested on July 5, 2019 for domestic violence against her then-boyfriend.

The State of Indiana charged the TMOG star with one count of domestic battery, a felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a felony count of domestic battery.

But the drama for Portwood didn’t end there, as Glennon, 35, filed for sole legal and primary physical custody of their 1-year-old son James.

The court papers read, “Father believes Mother is currently unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment for James on an ongoing basis due to her frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental-health conditions, among other concerns.”

He asked to relocate the toddler to California, where Glennon used to reside. Portwood fired back and asked a judge to dismiss his relocation request.

The court was presented with a Mediated Agreement with regard to Custody. The court accepted the agreement on October 23, 2019.

