WATCH: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lashes Out at Movie Theater Protestors Demanding She Call Israel's Actions 'Genocide'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was followed by a group of protestors during a movie night out with her fiancé, Riley Roberts.

Mar. 5 2024, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez snapped at protestors who confronted her at a Brooklyn movie theater with angry demands for the lawmaker to call Israel's actions in Gaza a "genocide."

AOC appeared determined to avoid engaging with the group who followed her outside of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema around 5 p.m. on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

She stormed off as they filmed her and continued to implore the congresswoman to use the word while her fiancé, Riley Roberts, followed close by.

"You refuse to call it a genocide," one protestor declared, to which she replied, "I need you to understand that this is not OK."

"It's not OK that there's a genocide happening and you're not actively against it," the protestor doubled down and AOC fired back, "You're lying!"

AOC, at first, appeared determined to avoid engaging with the group who followed her outside of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema around 5 p.m.

AOC swiftly made her way down an escalator with Roberts trailing behind as others lambasted her.

"Over 30,000 people are dead, AOC," another protestor shouted. "You can't just say it for once? Just say the word. That's it! That's all we want you to say!"

Ocasio-Cortez tried to ignore the protesters who wanted her to call Israel's retaliatory bombardment in Gaza a genocide following the Oct. 7 attack from Hamas, rushing out of the theater to avoid further tension.

Roberts also chimed in to request they back off immediately, asking, "Stop. Ok? Stop."

Roberts also chimed in to request they back off immediately, asking, "Stop. Ok? Stop."

"We're not doing anything," one group member retorted. "We're just talking to an elected public official."

At the end of the viral one-minute long video shared via FreedomNewsTV, AOC defended herself and explained that her comments could be used against her no matter what she said.

"And you're gonna cut this you're gonna clip this so that it's completely out of context," she stated. "I already said that it was. And y'all are just going to pretend that it wasn't over and over again. It's f---ed up, man! You're not helping your people!"

AOC defended herself and explained that her comments could be used against her no matter what she said.

During an interview on Meet the Press back in Jan., AOC reasoned that "large amounts of Americans" feel the term "genocide" applies to Israel's conduct in the Middle East.

When asked if she agreed with claims that President Joe Biden has been "supporting" a "genocide," AOC replied, "I think what we are seeing right now throughout the country is that young people are appalled at the violence and the indiscriminate loss of life."

"Whether you are an individual that believes this is a genocide — which by the way, in our polling we are seeing large amounts of Americans concerned specifically with that word. So I don't think that it is something to completely toss someone out of our public discourse for using."

