Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Defends Guest Using Slur Against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Fox News' Greg Gutfeld laughed off and defended former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin using a slur against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Zeldin and Gutfeld took turns bashing AOC over comments she made about GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and his MAGA base on Wednesday's edition of Gutfeld!
The Fox News host kicked off the discussion by accusing the Democrat congresswoman of having a victim mentality.
"She can happily psychoanalyze and sexualize groups of people, but if you do it to her, she becomes a victim," Gutfeld said.
Zeldin agreed and took the accusation a step further, "Yeah, and 100 percent of the time, if you go after her, it is because of whatever biographical demographic information she wants to throw out."
Zeldin continued to stew on his contempt for AOC by bringing up a personal anecdote from a congressional hearing on the Keystone XL pipeline, during which the Democrat asked a bank CEO if they would accept liability for environmental damages if they supported the project.
Zeldin told Gutfled he refrained from interrupting AOC during the hearing to ask, "Should the company that manufactured the microphone she’s speaking into be liable for the crap that’s coming out of her mouth right now?"
Zeldin brought the story full circle by claiming AOC would consider herself a victim if he had done that, adding, "No, it’s because the argument that you’re making every day, all the time, is just too often retarded."
As the stunned studio audience took a moment to digest Zeldin's use of the word, which is considered a slur, the Fox News host jumped in and quickly made a joke in an apparent attempt at damage control.
"Yeah. You can say that now. It’s okay, you can say that now. You can say that word," Gutfeld said.
Gutfeld! regular Tyrus chimed in, "Wait, what? Don’t play with me! It’s one of my favorite words!"
The Fox News host chuckled as he further mocked, "It’s now acceptable. It’s now acceptable. I met with the associations, and they said yes."
The cringeworthy segment followed comments Gutfeld made against AOC on the previous day's edition of The Five.
While discussing AOC's position on immigration policies, Gutfeld bizarrely claimed that the Democrat supported immigrants because of "her secret desires for young, virile men who are coming here in droves."