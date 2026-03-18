EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Now Set to Go it Alone' Without Prince Harry After Latest Netflix Snub
March 18 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle is said to be preparing to "go it alone" professionally without Prince Harry after a Netflix setback left their joint entertainment ambitions in doubt.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, who infamously stepped back from royal duties with Harry, 41, in 2020, has spent recent years building a portfolio spanning podcasting, production and her lifestyle brand As Ever.
The couple secured a reported $100million deal with Netflix, which produced the hit docuseries Harry & Meghan, but recent reports suggest the streaming platform has cooled on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's brand partnership after a year-long collaboration.
The development comes as several planned projects – including an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake – remain in limbo, and as Harry appears increasingly focused on charitable work such as the Invictus Games.
Meghan 'Ready To Go It Alone'
An insider said: "What's happened with Netflix has really sharpened Meghan's thinking. It's made things much clearer in her mind that if she wants to keep progressing and building something sustainable, she needs to take control of it herself.
"She now feels completely ready to 'go it alone' and drive her career forward on her own terms, rather than waiting for joint opportunities to come together."
The source added: "There's an increasing awareness on her side that relying on shared projects with Harry isn't necessarily the best path anymore, particularly as their interests and priorities continue to move in different directions."
Harry Pulls Back From Hollywood
According to other sources, Harry has struggled with the pressures of the entertainment industry and has become increasingly disillusioned.
One insider said he has found the process "tiresome" and "tiring," and is now more comfortable focusing on philanthropic initiatives rather than commercial media projects.
Another source said: "Harry seems to have arrived at a point where he's consciously distancing himself from that whole entertainment space. He gave it a genuine try in the early days because he wanted to support Meghan and what they were building together, but it never felt like a natural fit for him."
Diverging Paths Become Clear
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Meghan, by contrast, is said to remain determined to expand her brand and establish herself as a major lifestyle figure.
An insider said: "Meghan's always been very motivated, and she's treating this as another challenge rather than a setback.
"There's a clear determination on her part to prove that she can build something credible and lasting in her own right."
Markle and Harry's professional divergence has become increasingly visible in recent months. She has attended high-profile events solo, including a fundraising gala and Paris Fashion Week, while Harry has been absent from several red carpet appearances.
A source said: "Meghan has reached a point where she's no longer trying to involve Harry in every meeting or creative decision, especially when it's clear his interest just isn't there.
"Now, she values being able to move at her own pace and make decisions without hesitation. For her, having that independence feels far more productive than trying to carry him along in a process he doesn't genuinely connect with."