EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Now Set to Go it Alone' Without Prince Harry After Latest Netflix Snub

RadarOnline.com can reveal Meghan Markle is said to be preparing to "go it alone" professionally without Prince Harry after a Netflix setback left their joint entertainment ambitions in doubt. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, who infamously stepped back from royal duties with Harry, 41, in 2020, has spent recent years building a portfolio spanning podcasting, production and her lifestyle brand As Ever.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is reportedly preparing to move forward professionally on her own.

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The couple secured a reported $100million deal with Netflix, which produced the hit docuseries Harry & Meghan, but recent reports suggest the streaming platform has cooled on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's brand partnership after a year-long collaboration. The development comes as several planned projects – including an adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake – remain in limbo, and as Harry appears increasingly focused on charitable work such as the Invictus Games.

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Meghan 'Ready To Go It Alone'

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Source: MEGA Meghan now feels ready to 'go it alone' and lead her own ventures.

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An insider said: "What's happened with Netflix has really sharpened Meghan's thinking. It's made things much clearer in her mind that if she wants to keep progressing and building something sustainable, she needs to take control of it herself. "She now feels completely ready to 'go it alone' and drive her career forward on her own terms, rather than waiting for joint opportunities to come together." The source added: "There's an increasing awareness on her side that relying on shared projects with Harry isn't necessarily the best path anymore, particularly as their interests and priorities continue to move in different directions."

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Harry Pulls Back From Hollywood

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Source: MEGA Meanwhile, Harry is reportedly stepping back from entertainment work.

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According to other sources, Harry has struggled with the pressures of the entertainment industry and has become increasingly disillusioned. One insider said he has found the process "tiresome" and "tiring," and is now more comfortable focusing on philanthropic initiatives rather than commercial media projects. Another source said: "Harry seems to have arrived at a point where he's consciously distancing himself from that whole entertainment space. He gave it a genuine try in the early days because he wanted to support Meghan and what they were building together, but it never felt like a natural fit for him."

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Diverging Paths Become Clear

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Source: MEGA Sources said she no longer involves Harry in every business decision.