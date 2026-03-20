EXCLUSIVE: 'No One Lives Forever' — Chuck Norris Had Intense Fitness Routine and Was 'Pumped About Life' Before Tragic Death at 86

"He's kicking everyone's butts who trains with him," an insider told Radar years prior to Norris' tragic passing. "These macho guys may come in thinking they can challenge him with their moves and swaggering attitude, but Chuck always wins and teaches them a lesson they’ll remember."

"No one can beat Chuck Norris," the insider said at the time. "He’s a legend far and wide."

But it wasn't only about keeping healthy, the insider said it gave the Walker, Texas Ranger star a "sense of purpose" to pass on his martial arts skills to "wannabe ninja warriors."

"It’s not about ego, it’s about love of the sport," the insider continued. "Chuck’s a teacher, not a fighter."