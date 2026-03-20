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EXCLUSIVE: 'No One Lives Forever' — Chuck Norris Had Intense Fitness Routine and Was 'Pumped About Life' Before Tragic Death at 86

Chuck Norris passed away at 86.
Source: @chucknorris/Instagram

Chuck Norris passed away at 86.

March 20 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

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Chuck Norris did his best to stay fit and healthy in the decades leading up to his death at 86 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only did he consistently keep a healthy diet that included lots of lean proteins, vegetables and fruits, but he loved going horseback riding and regularly trained in martial arts.

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'He's a Legend'

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Chuck Norris stayed physically fit in the years leading up to his death.
Source: @chucknorris/Instagram

Chuck Norris stayed physically fit in the years leading up to his death.

"He's kicking everyone's butts who trains with him," an insider told Radar years prior to Norris' tragic passing. "These macho guys may come in thinking they can challenge him with their moves and swaggering attitude, but Chuck always wins and teaches them a lesson they’ll remember."

"No one can beat Chuck Norris," the insider said at the time. "He’s a legend far and wide."

But it wasn't only about keeping healthy, the insider said it gave the Walker, Texas Ranger star a "sense of purpose" to pass on his martial arts skills to "wannabe ninja warriors."

"It’s not about ego, it’s about love of the sport," the insider continued. "Chuck’s a teacher, not a fighter."

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Daily Workouts Were a Must

Chuck Norris made sure 'every single day' counted, according to a source.
Source: @chucknorris/Instagram

Chuck Norris made sure 'every single day' counted, according to a source.

Norris also exercised "hard everyday," according to the source, who said his workouts included "resistance training, practicing his martial arts, boxing, horseback riding, swimming."

"No one lives forever, but Chuck’s busy making every single day count," added the source.

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'I Don't Age, I Level Up'

Chuck Norris was training well into his 80s before his death.
Source: @chucknorris/Instagram

Chuck Norris was training well into his 80s before his death.

On March 10, Norris took to Instagram and shared video of himself boxing with a trainer as he celebrated his 86th birthday.

"I don't age, I level up," he captioned the post. "Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I'm grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love."

Another source previously told Radar that age was "just a number" to Norris, who maintained not only fantastic levels of physical fitness, but also good "mental" wellbeing in his later years.

"He's got the stamina of a horse, which he must get from riding his own horses on his Texas ranch," the insider joked at the time.

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His family remembers him as a 'devoted husband' and 'loving father and grandfather.'
Source: MEGA

His family remembers him as a 'devoted husband' and 'loving father and grandfather.'

On Thursday, March 19, Norris was rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency. While details on the reason for his hospitalization are still unknown, his family announced his death the following day via social media.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength," the emotional statement said. "To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him," the statement continued. "The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."

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