Chilling Details of Kendra Duggar's Arrest Revealed After Authorities Searched Family Home — As Husband Joe 'Could Face Life in Prison' Following 'Child Molestation' Allegations

An insider revealed that Kendra's cuffing was completely unrelated to his arrest on March 18 for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old.

"Kendra’s arrest has nothing to do with Joseph’s — although one precipitated another," said a source familiar with the case.

"After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there. They came to her house," the insider explained.

Joe and Kendra share four young children, two boys and two girls, born between 2018 and 2022.