Chilling Details of Kendra Duggar's Arrest Revealed After Authorities Searched Family Home — As Husband Joe 'Could Face Life in Prison' Following 'Child Molestation' Allegations
March 23 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
Kendra Duggar's shocking arrest reportedly came as a result of what authorities discovered while searching the home she shares with husband Joseph Duggar following his own arrest for child molestation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Authorities in Tontitown, Arkansas, made an unsettling discovery when it came to the rooms where the couple's four young children sleep, leading to her and Joe being hit with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and four counts of false imprisonment on March 20.
Kendra Duggar's Arrested Stemmed From Joe's Bust
An insider revealed that Kendra's cuffing was completely unrelated to his arrest on March 18 for lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years old.
"Kendra’s arrest has nothing to do with Joseph’s — although one precipitated another," said a source familiar with the case.
"After his charge, they automatically do a home study if minors live there. They came to her house," the insider explained.
Joe and Kendra share four young children, two boys and two girls, born between 2018 and 2022.
Locks on the Outside of the Children's Bedrooms
During the home investigation, authorities found several rooms that could only be locked from the outside.
"Apparently, they had two rooms where the lock of the doorknob was on the outside instead of inside," the source dished.
The insider revealed about Kendra's bust, "They arrested her and took her kids for that, saying it’s evidence that she wrongly detains her kids."
DCFS reportedly removed the children from the home.
Joe's wife was released from jail the same day she was booked, while he remains behind bars and awaiting extradition to Florida in his child molestation case.
Joe Duggar Arrested for Child Molestation
Joe stands accused of molesting a then-nine-year-old girl during a family vacation to Panama City Beach, Florida, in 2020.
The former TLC star "admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives," according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
The now 14-year-old said Joe repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap, then later molested her as the two sat together on a sofa while covered by a blanket.
The BCSO said in their press release about the arrest that the former 19 Kids and Counting star "manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," while continuing to rub his hands along her thighs.
Joseph Duggar Appeared 'Happy and Relaxed' While Visiting Brother Josh, 38, in Prison Just Two Years Before Disgraced TV Star, 31, Was Arrested for Alleged 'Child Molestation'
Joe Duggar 'Admitted His Actions'
In an affidavit filed by the Bay County Sheriff's Office, criminal investigator Chase Norris wrote that Joe made the molestation confession during a phone call with the teen's dad on March 17, after a Tontitown PD detective relayed the chilling details to him.
Norris "requested the detective and the victim’s father call the defendant," according to the paperwork. Once on the phone, Joe "admitted his actions," confessing he "touched the victim over her clothing."
More chillingly, Joe "admitted his intentions were not pure," per the affidavit.
His arrest comes five years after Joe's older brother, Josh, was arrested and later convicted of receiving and possessing material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
He is currently serving a 12-year federal prison sentence related to the child porn conviction.