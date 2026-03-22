Sicko Joseph Duggar Admitted 'Intentions Were Not Pure' While Confessing to Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

Joseph Duggar allegedly confessed to molesting a 9-year-old girl during a monitored phone call with the child's father and a police detective, according to a newly surfaced affidavit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The document, filed by the Bay County Sheriff's Office, states that Criminal Investigator Chase Norris was informed by a detective from the Tontitown Police Department that Joseph, 31, had already admitted to inappropriate contact during an earlier conversation with the girl’s father on March 17.