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Home > News > Joseph Duggar

Sicko Joseph Duggar Admitted 'Intentions Were Not Pure' While Confessing to Molesting 9-Year-Old Girl

image of Joseph Duggar
Source: washington county sheriff's office

Joseph Duggar allegedly confessed during a monitored call with police.

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March 22 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

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Joseph Duggar allegedly confessed to molesting a 9-year-old girl during a monitored phone call with the child's father and a police detective, according to a newly surfaced affidavit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The document, filed by the Bay County Sheriff's Office, states that Criminal Investigator Chase Norris was informed by a detective from the Tontitown Police Department that Joseph, 31, had already admitted to inappropriate contact during an earlier conversation with the girl’s father on March 17.

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Confession Made During Monitored Call

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image of Court documents claim Joseph admitted his 'intentions were not pure.'
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Court documents claim Joseph admitted his 'intentions were not pure.'

Authorities then instructed the detective and the victim's father to call Joseph again while law enforcement listened in.

During that call, Joseph "admitted his actions," telling them "he touched the victim over her clothing," according to the affidavit seen by People.

He also reportedly acknowledged that "his intentions were not pure."

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Allegations Stem From 2020 Family Vacation

image of The allegations stem from a 2020 family vacation, per investigators.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

The allegations stem from a 2020 family vacation, per investigators.

Much of the case relies on a forensic interview conducted with the alleged victim, who is now 14, at the Tontitown Police Department.

According to Norris, the girl described incidents that allegedly took place during a 2020 family trip to Panama City Beach.

During the vacation, Joseph allegedly asked the child to sit on his lap "numerous times" and would "cradle the victim with his arms."

The affidavit further claims he later encouraged her to sit next to him on a couch, where he "covered the parties with a blanket."

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Victim Describes Repeated Incidents

image of The victim said repeated incidents left her 'uncomfortable and confused.'
Source: washington county sheriff's office

The victim said repeated incidents left her 'uncomfortable and confused.'

It was under that blanket, investigators say, that Joseph allegedly escalated his behavior, pulling up the girl's dress and touching her thighs.

In her interview, the victim said Joseph "would touch the top portions of her thighs and would inch higher and higher, closer to the victim's waistline."

She told investigators that these encounters happened multiple times, and that "the defendant's hand grazed the victim's vagina" during each incident, leaving her feeling "uncomfortable and confused."

According to the affidavit, Joseph later apologized to the child, and "the incidents stopped occurring after the defendant apologized for his actions."

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Charges, Extradition and Family History

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image of Joseph is expected to face charges in Florida following extradition.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Joseph is expected to face charges in Florida following extradition.

Authorities are now working to extradite Joseph from an Arkansas detention facility to Florida, where he is expected to face a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a child under 12 by an adult.

The case marks the second time a member of the Duggar family has faced serious child sex abuse charges.

In 2021, Joseph's older brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted on federal charges related to child sexual abuse material and is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence.

Joseph is married to Kendra Duggar, with whom he shares four children.

Both Joseph and Kendra have also been charged with four counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment, according to the outlet.

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