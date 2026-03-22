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Home > Exclusives > Ariana Grande
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EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande in a Wicked Funk — Songbird Spiraling After Stunning Oscar Snub

ariana grande spirals oscar snub wicked
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande reels after an Oscar snub tied to 'Wicked', fueling career angst.

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March 22 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Songbird Ariana Grande was left speechless over her 2026 Academy Awards snub, say sources close to The Voice alum – and now loved ones can't even drag the devastated pop star out of bed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She's spiraling into a terrible funk," an insider warned. "Ariana feels like the rug has been pulled out from under her."

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Grande 'Knocked Sideways' by Snub

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Ariana Grande was allegedly stunned after the snub.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande was allegedly stunned after the snub.

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After receiving an Oscar nomination for Wicked, sources say the singer, 32, assumed her performance in the sequel, Wicked: For Good, would receive the same type of applause.

The insider said Grande's hopes were also high because she'd gotten nominated for the follow-up film at this year's Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards.

"She poured everything into the role," noted the insider. "To get no recognition for it has totally knocked her sideways."

But Grande – who's previously sparked concern with her startlingly emaciated appearance – isn't the only cast member to be slighted by the Academy.

While the first Wicked received 10 nominations, For Good failed to score a single nomination.

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Grande Blindsided by Oscars Snub

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Charlie Puth and Charli XCX expressed surprise over Grande's exclusion from the 2026 Academy Awards race.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Puth and Charli XCX expressed surprise over Grande's exclusion from the 2026 Academy Awards race.

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Though another source insists she isn't spiraling following the snub, the first insider says: "Ariana didn't see this coming at all."

Fellow musicians like Charlie Puth and Charli XCX have expressed shock over Grande's exclusion, too.

"I just never thought I'd be seen that way by the industry that I love," Grande said of her previous nod. "I give my life to art every minute of every day. So to feel embraced back ... is so extraordinary."

Now that same acting community has seemingly turned its back on her, with one anonymous Oscar voter blaming the diss on Ariana's overly touchy promotional appearances with costar Cynthia Erivo.

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Grande 'Fragile' After Brutal Snub

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Ethan Slater has been supporting Grande, as sources said she has struggled emotionally since the nominations were announced.
Source: MEGA

Ethan Slater has been supporting Grande, as sources said she has struggled emotionally since the nominations were announced.

"They creeped a lot of people out," claimed the awards insider.

Grande's costar turned boyfriend, Ethan Slater, has been left to pick up the pieces.

"Ari is very fragile right now," said the insider. "She's the type to internalize setbacks, so Ethan is trying to keep her distracted and upbeat."

The 33-year-old actor's exhaustive efforts aren't working.

"She's pretty much been hibernating in bed, wallowing in her feelings since the nominations were revealed" on Jan. 22, said the insider.

"Nothing Ethan says or does seems to be helping."

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