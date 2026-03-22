EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande in a Wicked Funk — Songbird Spiraling After Stunning Oscar Snub

After receiving an Oscar nomination for Wicked, sources say the singer, 32, assumed her performance in the sequel, Wicked: For Good, would receive the same type of applause.

The insider said Grande's hopes were also high because she'd gotten nominated for the follow-up film at this year's Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards.

"She poured everything into the role," noted the insider. "To get no recognition for it has totally knocked her sideways."

But Grande – who's previously sparked concern with her startlingly emaciated appearance – isn't the only cast member to be slighted by the Academy.

While the first Wicked received 10 nominations, For Good failed to score a single nomination.