Savannah Guthrie's Family 'Continues to Believe' Mom Nancy Will Be Found in New Emotional Message: 'Someone Knows Something'

Nancy's family is once again pleading with the Tucson community for any new information.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now," the message read, per KVOA-TV.

"We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant," it added.

"We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11," it continued.