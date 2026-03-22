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Home > News > savannah guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's Family 'Continues to Believe' Mom Nancy Will Be Found in New Emotional Message: 'Someone Knows Something'

image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The Guthrie family is renewing their urgent plea for answers.

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March 22 2026, Updated 10:30 a.m. ET

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Savannah Guthrie's family renewed their plea for answers in the disappearance of their mother, Nancy, in a new, deeply emotional message as the search continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 84-year-old grandmother disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1.

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'We Are All Family Now'

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image of The heartbroken family believes 'someone knows something.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The heartbroken family believes 'someone knows something.'

Nancy's family is once again pleading with the Tucson community for any new information.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now," the message read, per KVOA-TV.

"We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant," it added.

"We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11," it continued.

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'No Detail is Too Small'

image of Loved ones are asking the Tucson community to revisit key dates.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Loved ones are asking the Tucson community to revisit key dates.

The message also urged neighbors to check anything that "may hold significance."

"We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom's case - please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key," the family went on.

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'We Miss Our Mom With Every Breath'

image of Authorities say the case is still active and far from cold.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities say the case is still active and far from cold.

"We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest," the emotional message read.

It concluded: "Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing."

It was signed by "The Guthrie Family, Camron and Kristine, Annie and Tommaso, and Savannah and Michael."

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image of Investigators continue to analyze evidence, including DNA.
Source: NBC

Investigators continue to analyze evidence, including DNA.

Recently, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos pushed back on the belief that Nancy's case had gone cold, arguing that DNA evidence could be in the answer.

"The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way," he said, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

"Right now, everything is speculative. We don't have anything in front of us that says, 'this is who did this, and this is why,'" he added.

He then revealed, "I just can't share everything, but I will tell you this: we have some DNA that we think is still workable, and we have to work that. And we know the science, and we know we have some labs around this country who are really working diligently to get there with this."

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