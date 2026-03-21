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Home > News > savannah guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Case 'Not Even Close' to Cold as Sheriff Confirms Key DNA Evidence

split image of Chris Nanos and Nancy Guthrie
Source: ABC15 Arizona; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Sheriff Chris Nanos says the Nancy Guthrie case is 'not even close' to going cold.

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March 21 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

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The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie is still actively unfolding, with officials insisting the case remains far from going cold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos pushed back on any suggestion the probe has stalled, revealing that investigators are continuing to pursue promising forensic leads, including DNA evidence they believe could still provide answers.

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Sheriff Says Case Remains Active

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image of Investigators are working with 'workable' DNA that could lead to a breakthrough.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Investigators are working with 'workable' DNA that could lead to a breakthrough.

Speaking during a radio interview, Nanos made it clear the search for answers is ongoing and far from finished.

"The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way," he said, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

While authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect or motive, Nanos stressed that the lack of clear answers does not mean progress has stopped.

"Right now, everything is speculative. We don't have anything in front of us that says, 'this is who did this, and this is why,'" he added.

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‘Workable’ DNA

image of Thousands of hours of surveillance footage are still being reviewed.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Thousands of hours of surveillance footage are still being reviewed.

One of the most significant developments in the case is the presence of DNA evidence that investigators believe could still be analyzed.

"I just can’t share everything, but I will tell you this: we have some DNA that we think is still workable, and we have to work that," Nanos said.

"And we know the science, and we know we have some labs around this country who are really working diligently to get there with this," he added.

Nanos said "the real breakthrough" is that "somebody out there knows something, maybe somewhere, somebody's going to say something."

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Footage Still Under Review

image of The 84-year-old vanished from her Arizona home without a trace.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The 84-year-old vanished from her Arizona home without a trace.

Authorities are also combing through an enormous amount of surveillance footage tied to the case.

Nanos revealed that investigators are still working through "thousands" of hours of video, gathered from surrounding areas and nearby homes, as they attempt to piece together Nancy's final movements.

The 84-year-old, Savannah Guthrie's mother, vanished from her Catalina Foothills home on February 1.

Officials previously urged neighbors to turn over any security footage that could provide clues.

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Another Way to Dig for Evidence

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image of Authorities believe someone 'knows something' that could crack the case.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities believe someone 'knows something' that could crack the case.

A polygraph expert suggested another way to find more evidence in the case: looking through pharmaceutical records.

"The concern is Nancy's medical conditions and the need for her medications. We're past a 30-day supply, which most doctors prescribe. We would have to hope that they took her medications with her," Lisa Ribacoff-Mooney told RadarOnline.com.

She added. "If I was leading the investigation. I would be looking at pharmaceutical records to see if there is an individual with a new prescription or multiple that match hers that were ordered or picked up all at once."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, specifically Nanos, has faced criticism over how it has handled the investigation.

"This investigation is going to be written into the textbooks being used by many police academies of how and what not to do when it comes to investigative work," Ribacoff-Mooney claimed.

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