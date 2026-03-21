Nancy Guthrie Case 'Not Even Close' to Cold as Sheriff Confirms Key DNA Evidence

Speaking during a radio interview, Nanos made it clear the search for answers is ongoing and far from finished.

"The case will get us there. We let the evidence show us the way," he said, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

While authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect or motive, Nanos stressed that the lack of clear answers does not mean progress has stopped.

"Right now, everything is speculative. We don't have anything in front of us that says, 'this is who did this, and this is why,'" he added.