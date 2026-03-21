EXCLUSIVE: Cannibal Scandal Armie Hammer's Mom Gets Her Teeth Into Podcast Crusade to Save Disgraced Celebrities — Like Her Son!

On her Hollywood and Divine podcast, Dru hopes to give Armie and other scandal-scarred celebs an opportunity to "repent," explain how faith helped them and how they are redeeming themselves.

"There is absolutely a place for the MeToo movement," said Dru. "But a lot of men have been hammered and it's been hard for them to have a voice. So it's a good opportunity to let them say what happened, what they did wrong and repent."

In 2021, a woman who had been in an on-and-off relationship with Armie for four years alleged he raped her in 2017. Soon after, two other women accused him of sexual coercion and emotional abuse.

He denied the charges and was never charged with any crimes – the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said there was insufficient evidence to indict him.