EXCLUSIVE: Cannibal Scandal Armie Hammer's Mom Gets Her Teeth Into Podcast Crusade to Save Disgraced Celebrities — Like Her Son!
March 21 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Accused rapist – and alleged cannibal – Armie Hammer's devout Christian mom, Dru Hammer's new podcast will give disgraced celebs like her son a chance to tell their side of the story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As readers know, the Call Me by Your Name actor, 39, has been accused of sexual assault, physical abuse and cannibalistic fantasies.
Podcast Offers Redemption for Scandal-Scarred Stars
On her Hollywood and Divine podcast, Dru hopes to give Armie and other scandal-scarred celebs an opportunity to "repent," explain how faith helped them and how they are redeeming themselves.
"There is absolutely a place for the MeToo movement," said Dru. "But a lot of men have been hammered and it's been hard for them to have a voice. So it's a good opportunity to let them say what happened, what they did wrong and repent."
In 2021, a woman who had been in an on-and-off relationship with Armie for four years alleged he raped her in 2017. Soon after, two other women accused him of sexual coercion and emotional abuse.
He denied the charges and was never charged with any crimes – the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said there was insufficient evidence to indict him.
Podcast Host Defends Armie Hammer
"Armie chose not to fight back," notes Dru, who says she's seen the emails and texts between Armie and his accusers.
"I said, if he won't [fight], can I? We are mama bears. He was not criminally wrong, he was morally wrong," she said.
Her cohost is John Luciano, a relative of legendary mobster Lucky Luciano, who says he won't shy away from asking tough questions.
Luciano Pushes Second Chances for Stars
"I believe in redemption," Luciano said. "Am I having on a Jeffrey Epstein type? There are certain things that are unforgivable, but I think for the most part, people deserve a chance to defend themselves or deserve a second chance. Hollywood is a little too quick to discard and a little too woke."
His dream list of guests includes Kanye West, Mel Gibson, Johnny Depp, Kevin Spacey and Danny Masterson, who was convicted of raping two women and is serving 30 years to life in prison.