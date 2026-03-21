EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter's Cred Turned Upside Down — Singer at Center of Diana Ross Rip-Off Claims

Sassy songbird Sabrina Carpenter is getting dragged by music lovers who claim her tune Tears is a rip-off of Diana Ross' 1980 disco hit Upside Down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One critic wrote on Reddit: "Sooo guys, please let me know what you think, but also hear me out. I have been saying for a minute now that Sabrina Carpenter's Tears sounds identical to a disco song from the 80s."

"I couldn't put my finger on it, and I love a good disco song. But tonight, I took a lil sippy of my marg and listened to my Lady Di (Ms. Ross) playlist, and heard Upside Down.

"As soon as I heard it, I knew this was the song. I am so shocked no one has mentioned the parallels between the two."