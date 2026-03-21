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EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter's Cred Turned Upside Down — Singer at Center of Diana Ross Rip-Off Claims

Sabrina Carpenter's cred has been facing scrutiny amid Diana Ross rip-off claims tied to the singer's work.
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's cred has been facing scrutiny amid Diana Ross rip-off claims tied to the singer's work.

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March 21 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Sassy songbird Sabrina Carpenter is getting dragged by music lovers who claim her tune Tears is a rip-off of Diana Ross' 1980 disco hit Upside Down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One critic wrote on Reddit: "Sooo guys, please let me know what you think, but also hear me out. I have been saying for a minute now that Sabrina Carpenter's Tears sounds identical to a disco song from the 80s."

"I couldn't put my finger on it, and I love a good disco song. But tonight, I took a lil sippy of my marg and listened to my Lady Di (Ms. Ross) playlist, and heard Upside Down.

"As soon as I heard it, I knew this was the song. I am so shocked no one has mentioned the parallels between the two."

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Reddit users claim Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' sounds strikingly similar to Diana Ross' 1980 disco hit 'Upside Down.'
Source: MEGA

Reddit users claim Sabrina Carpenter's 'Tears' sounds strikingly similar to Diana Ross' 1980 disco hit 'Upside Down.'

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Other listeners chimed in – with one agreeing that Tears has the "same melody" and another alleging the two songs are "absolutely identical."

The Girl Meets World alum, 26, did have at least one fan in her corner, who insisted: "I hear the similarity in vibe and structure, especially that disco groove and emotional contrast, but it still feels more like inspiration than a copy to me."

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Carpenter No Stranger to Controversy

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Backlash erupted in 2023 after Carpenter filmed the 'Feather' music video in a Brooklyn Catholic church.
Source: MEGA

Backlash erupted in 2023 after Carpenter filmed the 'Feather' music video in a Brooklyn Catholic church.

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This isn't the first controversy for the former Disney Channel starlet.

In 2023, Carpenter triggered outrage by wearing a skimpy outfit while filming her video Feather in a Catholic church in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The parish's pastor was later dismissed from his post for giving the pop star permission for the shoot.

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Provocative Album Cover Sparked Backlash

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Carly Simon defended Carpenter's 'Man's Best Friend' album cover, saying the provocative image 'seems tame.'
Source: MEGA

Carly Simon defended Carpenter's 'Man's Best Friend' album cover, saying the provocative image 'seems tame.'

And just last year, Carpenter was criticized for the provocative cover for her latest album, Man's Best Friend, which pictures her in a minidress and heels on her hands and knees while a man appears to be grabbing her hair.

At the time, You're So Vain legend Carly Simon, 82, came to Carpenter's defense by saying: "She's not doing anything outrageous. It seems tame."

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