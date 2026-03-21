Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kelly Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Literally Being Eaten Alive by Grief — Reality Star Blames Dad Ozzy's Death for Her Shockingly Slight Appearance

Kelly Osbourne's grief over Ozzy Osbourne's death has raised concern over her slight appearance.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne's grief over Ozzy Osbourne's death has raised concern over her slight appearance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Scary-skinny Kelly Osbourne is struggling to support her mom, Sharon Osbourne, after family patriarch Ozzy Osbourne's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and the strain has taken its toll on the shrinking starlet.

"People are accusing Kelly of having an eating disorder, but she's too grief-stricken to eat. It's not just the pain of losing her dad, she's also watching her mom totally melt down," shared an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Alarmed by Kelly Osbourne’s Appearance

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Kelly Osbourne told critics to 'f**k off' on Instagram as she addressed comments about her weight following Ozzy Osbourne's death.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne told critics to 'f**k off' on Instagram as she addressed comments about her weight following Ozzy Osbourne's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Her frighteningly gaunt and wraithlike appearance at the recent Brit Awards led to an avalanche of concerned comments from fans on social media amid speculation the 5-foot-1 reality scion has dropped to 75 pounds, but Kelly says she's fed up with talk about her slighter stature.

"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can," she said, in part, in an Instagram video. "The only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f--k off."

But images of the once portly cohost of E!'s Fashion Police with hollowed-out cheeks and bones sticking out of her chest continue to raise concerns.

"It's taking a toll on her looks and her health. I have known her for years and she's never looked like this before. Her face looks hollow, making her cheekbones stand out. When she talks, it looks weird," said the insider.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon 'Lost Her Anchor'

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Sharon Osbourne is struggling to adjust to life without Ozzy Osbourne as the family copes with the loss, a source said.
Source: MEGA

A source said Sharon Osbourne is struggling to adjust to life without Ozzy Osbourne as the family copes with the loss, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly, 41, has been open about dropping 85 pounds after gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and denies using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic.

Meanwhile, Sharon is desperately trying to sort out their finances, says an inside source who reveals, "Sharon isn't adjusting well to life without Ozzy. It seems like she's lost her anchor."

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy’s Death Hit Kelly Hard

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
'Big Bang' star Kunal Nayyar has been praised as an 'angel' for helping families pay soaring medical bills.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Bang' Star Kunal Nayyar Branded an 'Angel' as He Helps Stricken Families Pay Soaring Medical Bills

Demi Moore's drastic makeover has raised concern as 'The Substance' star appears skeletal.

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore's Massive Makeover! 'The Substance' Star Sparks Panic Over New Skeletal, Sunken-Cheeked Look

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
An insider said Ozzy's death at 76 has been a 'major struggle' for daughter Kelly.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Ozzy's death at 76 has been a 'major struggle' for daughter Kelly.

The Black Sabbath frontman was 76 when he passed last July and losing him has been a "major struggle" for Kelly, continued the source.

"Kelly has been a real support, but that hasn't come without a cost to her own state of mind," said our insider. "She and Sharon are both rail thin right now, but it's not out of vanity. They're both grieving and eating has become a chore."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.