EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Literally Being Eaten Alive by Grief — Reality Star Blames Dad Ozzy's Death for Her Shockingly Slight Appearance

Her frighteningly gaunt and wraithlike appearance at the recent Brit Awards led to an avalanche of concerned comments from fans on social media amid speculation the 5-foot-1 reality scion has dropped to 75 pounds, but Kelly says she's fed up with talk about her slighter stature.

"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can," she said, in part, in an Instagram video. "The only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f--k off."

But images of the once portly cohost of E!'s Fashion Police with hollowed-out cheeks and bones sticking out of her chest continue to raise concerns.

"It's taking a toll on her looks and her health. I have known her for years and she's never looked like this before. Her face looks hollow, making her cheekbones stand out. When she talks, it looks weird," said the insider.