EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Literally Being Eaten Alive by Grief — Reality Star Blames Dad Ozzy's Death for Her Shockingly Slight Appearance
March 21 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Scary-skinny Kelly Osbourne is struggling to support her mom, Sharon Osbourne, after family patriarch Ozzy Osbourne's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and the strain has taken its toll on the shrinking starlet.
"People are accusing Kelly of having an eating disorder, but she's too grief-stricken to eat. It's not just the pain of losing her dad, she's also watching her mom totally melt down," shared an insider.
Fans Alarmed by Kelly Osbourne’s Appearance
Her frighteningly gaunt and wraithlike appearance at the recent Brit Awards led to an avalanche of concerned comments from fans on social media amid speculation the 5-foot-1 reality scion has dropped to 75 pounds, but Kelly says she's fed up with talk about her slighter stature.
"My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can," she said, in part, in an Instagram video. "The only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f--k off."
But images of the once portly cohost of E!'s Fashion Police with hollowed-out cheeks and bones sticking out of her chest continue to raise concerns.
"It's taking a toll on her looks and her health. I have known her for years and she's never looked like this before. Her face looks hollow, making her cheekbones stand out. When she talks, it looks weird," said the insider.
Sharon 'Lost Her Anchor'
Kelly, 41, has been open about dropping 85 pounds after gastric sleeve surgery in 2018 and denies using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic.
Meanwhile, Sharon is desperately trying to sort out their finances, says an inside source who reveals, "Sharon isn't adjusting well to life without Ozzy. It seems like she's lost her anchor."
Ozzy’s Death Hit Kelly Hard
The Black Sabbath frontman was 76 when he passed last July and losing him has been a "major struggle" for Kelly, continued the source.
"Kelly has been a real support, but that hasn't come without a cost to her own state of mind," said our insider. "She and Sharon are both rail thin right now, but it's not out of vanity. They're both grieving and eating has become a chore."