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EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Bang' Star Kunal Nayyar Branded an 'Angel' as He Helps Stricken Families Pay Soaring Medical Bills

'Big Bang' star Kunal Nayyar has been praised as an 'angel' for helping families pay soaring medical bills.
Source: MEGA

'Big Bang' star Kunal Nayyar has been praised as an 'angel' for helping families pay soaring medical bills.

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March 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar described himself as a "masked vigilante," but others are calling him an "angel" who has been secretly donating money to help people pay massive medical bills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 44-year-old British-Indian actor, who played Raj Koothrappali on the hit sitcom during its 12-season run from 2007 to 2019, estimated he and wife, Neha Kapur, 41, are worth $45million, and secretly paying medical bills makes them happy.

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Nayyar Secretly Pays Strangers’ Bills

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Kunal Nayyar said he quietly pays random families' medical bills on GoFundMe, calling the habit his 'masked vigilante thing.'
Source: MEGA

Kunal Nayyar said he quietly pays random families' medical bills on GoFundMe, calling the habit his 'masked vigilante thing.'

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Laughingly calling it "my masked vigilante thing," Nayyar noted, "Money has given me greater freedom, and the greatest gift is the ability to give back, to change people's lives.

"We also support animal charities because we love dogs. But what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families' medical bills. That's my masked vigilante thing. So, no, money doesn't feel like a burden. It feels like a grace from the universe."

Nayyar, who with his wife also funds college scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, believes too many people want the world to be better, but instead of doing anything about it, they sit back hoping someone else will take charge.

"Right now people are not happy, because we are all expecting someone else to be kind," he said. "We are expecting a president or a politician – some leader – to come and bring us world peace."

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Nayyar Urges Fans to Act

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Nayyar and wife Neha Kapur also fund college scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Source: MEGA

Nayyar and wife Neha Kapur also fund college scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

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But people need to stop being passive and take the bull by the horns, he believes, adding: "No one is going to come and change the world for you. You have to do it for yourself."

Nayyar's secret donations to GoFundMe individuals is especially notable in light of the colorectal cancer death of Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek on Feb. 11 at age 48.

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Nayyar's quiet GoFundMe donations gained attention following the Feb. 11 colorectal cancer death of 'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek at 48.
Source: MEGA

Nayyar's quiet GoFundMe donations gained attention following the Feb. 11 colorectal cancer death of 'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek at 48.

The actor's widow, Kimberly, was reportedly "out of funds" after paying for long, costly treatments during Van Der Beek's two-year battle with the disease, and she and their six kids faced an "uncertain future."

But the tragic situation triggered hundreds of donations to the family's GoFundMe page, topping $2.7million.

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