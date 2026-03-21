EXCLUSIVE: 'Big Bang' Star Kunal Nayyar Branded an 'Angel' as He Helps Stricken Families Pay Soaring Medical Bills

Laughingly calling it "my masked vigilante thing," Nayyar noted, "Money has given me greater freedom, and the greatest gift is the ability to give back, to change people's lives.

"We also support animal charities because we love dogs. But what I really love to do is go on GoFundMe at night and just pay random families' medical bills. That's my masked vigilante thing. So, no, money doesn't feel like a burden. It feels like a grace from the universe."

Nayyar, who with his wife also funds college scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, believes too many people want the world to be better, but instead of doing anything about it, they sit back hoping someone else will take charge.

"Right now people are not happy, because we are all expecting someone else to be kind," he said. "We are expecting a president or a politician – some leader – to come and bring us world peace."