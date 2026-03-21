EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore's Massive Makeover! 'The Substance' Star Sparks Panic Over New Skeletal, Sunken-Cheeked Look
March 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Morphing Demi Moore debuted a dramatic new look at Gucci's recent runway show in Italy – but sources said the 63-year-old Substance star's skeletal frame and sunken cheeks are raising the alarm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"You could see every bone in her body sticking through her jumpsuit," an observer noted. "It's worrisome."
Insiders Fear Demi Moore’s Weight Drop
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said 5-foot-5 Moore's weight had dipped to 94 pounds – and now insiders fear she may have shed even more.
"Her arms are like sticks, and her cheeks are hollowed out," a source shares. "People are saying she looks like she's under 90 pounds."
Insiders revealed the trout-pouted performer – who is rumored to have spent over $500,000 on plastic surgery – also lopped off nearly 22 inches of her lustrous locks for a youthful bob.
"She's constantly getting something done," an insider shared. "Whether it's the latest injectable to make her skin look moist and plump or something more invasive like threading in her face and neck to get rid of her jowls, the maintenance is nonstop – and it all seems a bit desperate."
Bruce Willis Diagnosis Weighs on Demi
According to the insider, the Striptease stunner has been under "serious stress" since ex-hubby Bruce Willis, 71, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.
"Watching what Bruce is going through is heartbreaking," a source shared. "It's been hard for her to sleep properly; it affects her appetite, her mood, everything."
Another insider said "loneliness" is adding to Moore's emotional turmoil as she hasn't had a boyfriend in nearly four years and "can't help but worry that she may never find love again."
Yet, the Brat Pack alum is enjoying a career resurgence with the TV hit Landman – but sources said that's only fueling her hunger for another box office triumph.
Demi Chasing Youthful Movie Star Image
"Demi doesn't want to let go of her movie star status," an insider explained. "Hence all the enhancements."
Sources said all the changes are part of the actress' plan to script a bold new chapter.
"But what she really needs is to put on some weight and get healthy," a source suggested. "Demi seems oblivious to how underweight she's gotten."