EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore's Massive Makeover! 'The Substance' Star Sparks Panic Over New Skeletal, Sunken-Cheeked Look

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said 5-foot-5 Moore's weight had dipped to 94 pounds – and now insiders fear she may have shed even more.

"Her arms are like sticks, and her cheeks are hollowed out," a source shares. "People are saying she looks like she's under 90 pounds."

Insiders revealed the trout-pouted performer – who is rumored to have spent over $500,000 on plastic surgery – also lopped off nearly 22 inches of her lustrous locks for a youthful bob.

"She's constantly getting something done," an insider shared. "Whether it's the latest injectable to make her skin look moist and plump or something more invasive like threading in her face and neck to get rid of her jowls, the maintenance is nonstop – and it all seems a bit desperate."