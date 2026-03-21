Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Demi Moore
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore's Massive Makeover! 'The Substance' Star Sparks Panic Over New Skeletal, Sunken-Cheeked Look

Demi Moore's drastic makeover has raised concern as 'The Substance' star appears skeletal.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore's drastic makeover has raised concern as 'The Substance' star appears skeletal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Morphing Demi Moore debuted a dramatic new look at Gucci's recent runway show in Italy – but sources said the 63-year-old Substance star's skeletal frame and sunken cheeks are raising the alarm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"You could see every bone in her body sticking through her jumpsuit," an observer noted. "It's worrisome."

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders Fear Demi Moore’s Weight Drop

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Demi Moore sparked concern at a Gucci runway show as observers pointed to her extremely thin frame and hollowed cheeks.
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore sparked concern at a Gucci runway show as observers pointed to her extremely thin frame and hollowed cheeks.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said 5-foot-5 Moore's weight had dipped to 94 pounds – and now insiders fear she may have shed even more.

"Her arms are like sticks, and her cheeks are hollowed out," a source shares. "People are saying she looks like she's under 90 pounds."

Insiders revealed the trout-pouted performer – who is rumored to have spent over $500,000 on plastic surgery – also lopped off nearly 22 inches of her lustrous locks for a youthful bob.

"She's constantly getting something done," an insider shared. "Whether it's the latest injectable to make her skin look moist and plump or something more invasive like threading in her face and neck to get rid of her jowls, the maintenance is nonstop – and it all seems a bit desperate."

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Willis Diagnosis Weighs on Demi

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Moore has been under stress since ex-husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Moore has been under stress since ex-husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the insider, the Striptease stunner has been under "serious stress" since ex-hubby Bruce Willis, 71, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

"Watching what Bruce is going through is heartbreaking," a source shared. "It's been hard for her to sleep properly; it affects her appetite, her mood, everything."

Another insider said "loneliness" is adding to Moore's emotional turmoil as she hasn't had a boyfriend in nearly four years and "can't help but worry that she may never find love again."

Yet, the Brat Pack alum is enjoying a career resurgence with the TV hit Landman – but sources said that's only fueling her hunger for another box office triumph.

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Chasing Youthful Movie Star Image

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Margot Robbie and Papa Salt Gin

EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie Runs Into Huge Business Blow as She Tries to Break Into Oversaturated Celeb Drinks Market

Split photo of Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Cerretti and Irmelin Indenbirken

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio 'Sick Mom' Fears Erupt After A-Lister Takes Longtime Girlfriend to Oscars

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
A source said Moore is determined to maintain her movie star status despite concerns about her weight.
Source: MEGA

A source said Moore is determined to maintain her movie star status despite concerns about her weight.

"Demi doesn't want to let go of her movie star status," an insider explained. "Hence all the enhancements."

Sources said all the changes are part of the actress' plan to script a bold new chapter.

"But what she really needs is to put on some weight and get healthy," a source suggested. "Demi seems oblivious to how underweight she's gotten."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.