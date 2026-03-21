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Home > Celebrity > Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake DWI Bodycam Footage Released: Singer Admits 'My Heart's Racing' Before He's Arrested — After He Desperately Tried to Keep Video From Public

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Source: MEGA

Bodycam footage of Justin Timbelake's DWI arrest has been released.

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March 20 2026, Published 8:18 p.m. ET

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Almost two years after Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest in the Hamptons, video showing the incident has been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 18-minute-long tape shows Timberlake respectfully answering the officer's questions after getting out of his white BMW, then appearing to struggle with several field sobriety tests.

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At one point, Timberlake can be heard saying, "These are, like, hard tests," and admitting that his heart was "racing."

Timberlake was arrested on DWI charges in June 2024, but was able to plead down the case to guilty to a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired, a traffic infraction, in September of that year.

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