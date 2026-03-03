Justin Timberlake Files Legal Motion to Block Release of DWI Arrest Video in Desperate Bid to Save Reputation

RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 45, filed a complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Monday and claims the release of the footage would be "an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

Justin Timberlake has launched a legal motion to block the release of his DWI arrest video in a bid to save his career.

In an embarrassing moment for the singer during the arrest nearly two years ago, he was allegedly seen on bodycam telling the police officer, who did not know who he was, the arrest "would ruin the world tour," but that footage has yet to be seen publicly.

His legal filing read: "Public dissemination of this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to (Timberlake's) personal and professional reputation, subject (Timberlake) to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest."

In September 2024 Timberlake accepted a plea deal following his DWI arrest in the Hamptons.