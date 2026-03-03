Justin Timberlake Files Legal Motion to Block Release of DWI Arrest Video in Desperate Bid to Save Reputation
March 3 2026, Updated 8:51 a.m. ET
Justin Timberlake has launched a legal motion to block the release of his DWI arrest video in a bid to save his career.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer, 45, filed a complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court on Monday and claims the release of the footage would be "an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."
What Did Timberlake Say When He Was Arrested?
In an embarrassing moment for the singer during the arrest nearly two years ago, he was allegedly seen on bodycam telling the police officer, who did not know who he was, the arrest "would ruin the world tour," but that footage has yet to be seen publicly.
His legal filing read: "Public dissemination of this footage would cause severe and irreparable harm to (Timberlake's) personal and professional reputation, subject (Timberlake) to public ridicule and harassment, and serve no legitimate public interest."
In September 2024 Timberlake accepted a plea deal following his DWI arrest in the Hamptons.
What Was Singer's Punishment For DWI?
He agreed to plead guilty to driving while impaired which was a lesser offense that carried a penalty of a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, 25 hours of community service, and required him to make a public safety announcement.
As Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer at the time of arrest, it automatically triggered a suspension of his driver's license under New York state law.
Timberlake's career has taken a hit in recent years, aside from his DWI arrest.
His ex Britney Spears made explosive claims about their tumultuous romance in her 2023 memoir, The Woman In Me, in which she alleged Timberlake urged her to have an abortion when she fell pregnant and accused him of making her look like a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy" when they split.
Why Did Justin Timberlake Apologize to Janet Jackson?
The ex-boyband star's treatment of Janet Jackson following a wardrobe mishap at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show has also come under scrutiny.
His career remained unscathed after the incident, while Jackson was effectively canceled in the years after the flash.
In 2021, he released a belated apology, saying he was "deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right."
The Cry Me A River hitmaker added that he understood that he "fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."
And last year, Timberlake revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.
His marriage to wife Jessica Biel has also come under the microscope, ever since his drunken flirtation with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in 2019, as well as his DUI in the Hamptons in 2024.
A source told RadarOnline.com last month: "Everyone around them can see the marriage isn't working," said a source.
"It's reached the point where friends are saying this limbo just isn't healthy anymore. They've basically been living separate lives, and it shows.
"Jessica is so focused on her own projects, her friends and her kids that it seems like Justin is basically an afterthought.
"Not that this is born from nothing. It's no secret that she's put up with a lot over the years, and it does seem as though it's essentially turned into this wall between them."