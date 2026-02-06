EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel Marriage Intervention! Pals Tell Beauty 'Divorce Justin Timberlake Now'

"Everyone around them can see the marriage isn't working," said a source.

"It's reached the point where friends are saying this limbo just isn't healthy anymore. They've basically been living separate lives, and it shows.

"Jessica is so focused on her own projects, her friends and her kids that it seems like Justin is basically an afterthought.

"Not that this is born from nothing. It's no secret that she's put up with a lot over the years, and it does seem as though it's essentially turned into this wall between them."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Biel, 43, has repeatedly forgiven 44-year-old Timberlake's rash behavior, including his drunken flirtation with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in 2019 and his DUI in the Hamptons in 2024.