Jessica Biel
Exclusive

Jessica Biel Marriage Intervention! Pals Tell Beauty 'Divorce Justin Timberlake Now'

jessica biels marriage intervention told divorce justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Jessica Biel's marriage faces intervention as pals urge divorce from Justin Timberlake.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

With Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's 13-year marriage hanging by a thread, insiders said pals are urging the actress to either double down on their union or walk away.

RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the pair has been putting on a good show for the public, but split chatter ramped up after a gossip website recently revealed new tensions threaten to deep-six them for good.

'The Marriage Isn't Working'

Photo of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Source: MEGA

Sources said Jessica Biel has forgiven Justin Timberlake's past behavior, including his 2019 flirtation with 'Palmer' costar Alisha Wainwright.

"Everyone around them can see the marriage isn't working," said a source.

"It's reached the point where friends are saying this limbo just isn't healthy anymore. They've basically been living separate lives, and it shows.

"Jessica is so focused on her own projects, her friends and her kids that it seems like Justin is basically an afterthought.

"Not that this is born from nothing. It's no secret that she's put up with a lot over the years, and it does seem as though it's essentially turned into this wall between them."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Biel, 43, has repeatedly forgiven 44-year-old Timberlake's rash behavior, including his drunken flirtation with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in 2019 and his DUI in the Hamptons in 2024.

Trouble Signs Mount for Couple

A recent report alleged an incident that sparked quiet concern about the state of Biel and Timberlake's marriage.
Source: MEGA

A recent report alleged an incident that sparked quiet concern about the state of Biel and Timberlake's marriage.

In the latest hint at trouble, the plugged-in gossip site Deuxmoi reported a "recent alleged incident" has triggered "quiet concern" about the couple, who are raising sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4.

That followed Timberlake's disastrous Forget Tomorrow world tour and his headline-making tantrum on stage at England's Lytham Festival.

Meanwhile, Biel is on the verge of becoming a true Hollywood mogul with her Iron Ocean Productions cranking out a number of hit TV series, including The Sinner, Cruel Summer and Candy.

Damage Done, Trust Gone

Iron Ocean Productions has boosted Biel's profile with hit series including 'The Sinner,' 'Cruel Summer,' and 'Candy.'
Source: MEGA

Iron Ocean Productions has boosted Biel's profile with hit series including 'The Sinner,' 'Cruel Summer,' and 'Candy.'

"Justin has done so much groveling, but he seems to be past that. Now he just wants things to work organically, but there's already so much damage that it's a very big ask," shared an insider.

"The trust still hasn't come back, and all the therapy in the world hasn't magically fixed that. They seem to be stuck, and Jessica's friends are saying she needs to either walk away or fully recommit, because dragging this out isn't good for anyone."

