Inside Justin Timberlake's Medical Nightmare: Singer 'Prioritizing His Health' After Being Diagnosed with Lyme Disease Just One Day After His 'Grueling' Tour Ended

Justin Timberlake has been making his health a priority after battling through his grueling world tour while suffering from Lyme disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The singer's ever-enduring wife, Jessica Biel, has been doing all she can to help the Suit & Tie artist, 44, bounce back from the "relentlessly debilitating" condition, which he revealed he was suffering from in July.

'Prioritizing His Health'

Source: MEGA Jessica Biel knew something was 'off' with her husband's health before he got his Lyme disease diagnosis.

"Justin seems to be doing okay. He's prioritizing his health after the grueling tour and Lyme disease diagnosis," a Biel insider revealed. "Jess is supportive. She wants him healthy." The couple shares two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5. After Timberlake revealed his diagnosis following the end of his two-year Forget Tomorrow world tour, an insider noted how Biel, 43, instinctively knew something was wrong with her husband before finding out he had Lyme disease. The Sinner star "felt like something was off" with her spouse's health and "encouraged him to get checked out," a source revealed in August. "She could tell that he wasn't himself. She's incredibly supportive."

Worsening Symptons

Source: MEGA Timberlake sought answers for 'months' about his health crisis before finally getting his Lyme disease diagnosis.

"He's not 20 anymore. But when his symptoms worsened, he realized something deeper was going on," the source continued about how Timberlake limped through his tour while fans noticed how low-energy his performances had become. "He pushed through for months before finally getting answers. The Lyme disease diagnosis brought clarity to a series of unexplained issues that he's been quietly dealing with." Timberlake has kept an incredibly low profile ever since announcing his diagnosis in a lengthy July 31 Instagram post while simultaneously celebrating how his grueling tour had come to a close. It was the last time the Mirrors singer took to social media this year, as he appears to have become reclusive while dealing with lingering Lyme disease symptoms.

'Relentlessly Debilitating' Heath Crisis

Source: MEGA Timberlake poured his heart out about his Lyme disease battle in a July 31 Instagram post.

In revealing his condition, Timberlake told fans, "As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour, I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me." "Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes," he explained. "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically." "When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," Timberlake shared about finally determining what was wrong with him.

'Trying to be More Transparent'

Source: MEGA The pop star debated canceling his tour amid his health battles.