Jessica Biel Admits She Has to Wear a 'Happy Face' As Rumors Mount She Is Done With Husband Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel has confessed she forces herself to put on a "happy face" amid ongoing rumors about her marriage to Justin Timberlake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Biel, 43, opened up how she felt personally connected to her TV character in The Better Sister, who desperately seeks privacy as she endures a massive scandal.
'Grin and Bear It'
While discussing her latest role in the thriller, Biel admitted she too has had to "grin and bear it" while navigating the limelight.
She said: "I can understand sometimes feeling like you have to put on a happy face, or you know, smile and kind of grin and bear it. I've definitely done that in my past before.
"I understand wanting to hide some of my personal life or you know, just keep something sacred."
Biel has certainly been forced to put on a brave face as of late due to rumors about her marriage following Timberlake's embarrassing DWI bust last year.
But while the 43-year-old thought her on-screen character handled scandal in a "very dysfunctional" way, Biel said she hopes she's been "a little bit more functionally."
She added: "You're finding something that is in your life that is parallel to something that you understand or a touchpoint that you can connect to that your character is going through. Sometimes it's abstract, sometimes it's very linear.”
Trial Separation
As Biel opened up about finding "parallels" within her scandal-ridden role, insiders claimed the 7th Heaven star and the pop singer are having a "trial separation."
The couple – who has been married since 2012 and share two children, sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4 – are said to be in marriage counseling and are "living separately."
A source told us: "Justin's heartache is palpable as he grapples with the crushing weight of their trial separation. While he mopes over lagging ticket sales and harsh reviews from critics on his tour, Jessica is off living her best life, surrounded by her co-stars and reveling in the excitement of a new acting project.
"It seems like her newfound happiness has only widened the chasm between them, leaving Justin feeling more isolated than ever. Insiders are whispering that it’s high time for them to have a serious talk about their future, as this living-apart gig might just be too much to bear.
"The question lingers: will they finally confront their mounting issues, or will the distance stretch too far, leading to a potential divorce?"
While Timberlake has been busy on tour, Biel has been thousands of miles away filming in Europe for Matchbox, starring John Cena and Danai Gurira.
In addition to enduring his DWI and then backlash over his tour, Timberlake was called out after he was spotted getting cozy with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainwright.
The sighting added fuel to divorce rumors, prompting Timberlake to issue a public apology to his wife.
He said on Instagram: "A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment, but let me be clear, nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night, and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.
"This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."