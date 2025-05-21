Jessica Biel Admits She Has to Wear a 'Happy Face' As Rumors Mount She Is Done With Husband Justin Timberlake

As Biel opened up about finding "parallels" within her scandal-ridden role, insiders claimed the 7th Heaven star and the pop singer are having a "trial separation."

The couple – who has been married since 2012 and share two children, sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4 – are said to be in marriage counseling and are "living separately."

A source told us: "Justin's heartache is palpable as he grapples with the crushing weight of their trial separation. While he mopes over lagging ticket sales and harsh reviews from critics on his tour, Jessica is off living her best life, surrounded by her co-stars and reveling in the excitement of a new acting project.

"It seems like her newfound happiness has only widened the chasm between them, leaving Justin feeling more isolated than ever. Insiders are whispering that it’s high time for them to have a serious talk about their future, as this living-apart gig might just be too much to bear.

"The question lingers: will they finally confront their mounting issues, or will the distance stretch too far, leading to a potential divorce?"