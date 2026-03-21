Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra, 27, Charged With 'Endangering the Welfare of a Minor' — Just Days After Husband Is Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 9-Year-Old

According to Arkansas police, both Joseph, 31, and Kendra, 27, are not only facing four counts of endangering the welfare, but also four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.

Authorities, who noted arrest warrants have been issued, confirmed the investigation remains "active and ongoing."

They added: "To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time."

The charges are the latest stain on the Duggar family, who saw Joseph arrested for disturbing allegations dating back to a family vacation to Florida in 2020.