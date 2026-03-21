Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra, 27, Charged With 'Endangering the Welfare of a Minor' — Just Days After Husband Is Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 9-Year-Old
March 20 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Kendra Duggar has now been charged alongside her husband, Joseph Duggar, with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former reality star's husband was arrested on Wednesday, March 18, for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old child during a family vacation in 2020.
Kendra Duggar Arrest Details
According to Arkansas police, both Joseph, 31, and Kendra, 27, are not only facing four counts of endangering the welfare, but also four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree.
Authorities, who noted arrest warrants have been issued, confirmed the investigation remains "active and ongoing."
They added: "To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time."
The charges are the latest stain on the Duggar family, who saw Joseph arrested for disturbing allegations dating back to a family vacation to Florida in 2020.
Reports indicate: "The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket."
It continues: "During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals," the report read. "Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs."
Following his arrest, the former 19 Kids and Counting star was taken to Washington County Jail in Arkansas. According to TMZ, he "absolutely has no access to other inmates for his own safety due to his high-profile case."
Joseph is being kept under constant watch, with guards also said to be checking on him hourly to make sure he doesn't try to hurt himself.
On Friday, March 20, a video of Joseph in jail was released, as it shows him wearing the same clothing from his mugshot. He is seen being searched, removing his socks in the process, and is handcuffed and seated.
The ex-TLC star was officially charged with Lewd and Lascivious Behavior – Molestation of a Victim Less Than 12-years-old and Lewd and Lascivious Behavior Conducted By A Person 18 Years or Older, meaning he could be spending the rest of his life behind bars.
In Florida, if the victim is under 12 years of age and the offender is 18 years of age or older, the crime is considered a "life felony."
"If convicted of child molestation in the state of Florida, a person can expect to spend a long time in prison, from a minimum of 25 years up to a maximum life sentence," the Muscaw law firm in Naples noted. "The Florida child molestation laws are in place to protect children ages 16 and under from being exploited by adults who prey on children for their own deviant sexual needs and wants."
Meanwhile, Joseph's brother, Josh, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence for possessing child pornography, responded from prison and defended his younger sibling.
The 38-year-old's attorney said, "Josh understands the stigma of being accused. He lives with the painful reality of how false accusations can destroy a life.
He understands how the targeting of a person for publicity can twist the truth into sensationalized fiction."
The lawyer added the disgraced reality star is "deeply saddened", and although "Josh and Joe are not in frequent communication," he "hopes and prays for his brother's well-being in this difficult time."