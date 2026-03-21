EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie Runs Into Huge Business Blow as She Tries to Break Into Oversaturated Celeb Drinks Market

RadarOnline.com can reveal Margot Robbie has hit an unexpected setback in her push into the celebrity drinks market after UK bars balked at stocking her gin over fears it could trigger shellfish allergies. The 35-year-old Barbie star launched Papa Salt gin in Australia in 2023 before expanding into Britain in 2024, positioning the premium spirit as a coastal-inspired product tied to her upbringing.

Article continues below advertisement

Papa Salt Faces Backlash Over Shellfish Allergen

Source: papasaltgin.com Robbie has hit an unexpected setback as UK bars decline to stock her gin.

Created with her husband, Tom Ackerley, and three friends, the gin incorporates botanicals, including oyster shell, to evoke a beachside flavor profile. But several venues have declined to serve it, citing concerns that even trace elements of mollusks could pose a serious health risk to customers. Robbie said at the time of the launch: "Our love of gin was born in London's pubs and bars. Even when you go to great bars, you're like, 'Do you have Hendrick's? Really, not even Hendrick's? That's crazy.' "So we were like, 'Let's make 10,000 bottles and just serve it at our parties.'" Her comments have resurfaced as the brand faces resistance in an already crowded celebrity-backed drinks sector.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bars Don't Want to Take the Risk'

Source: Matt Cornwell/UNSPLASH Venues have balked at the product over fears it could trigger shellfish allergies.

A London-based bar owner said, "We already have to manage a long list of dietary requirements and allergy protocols every single day, and that's primarily around food. "Introducing a spirit that could potentially carry shellfish-related risks just adds another layer of responsibility that most venues aren't equipped or willing to take on. It's not simply a case of pouring a drink – it would mean staff needing to be trained to ask the right questions, double-check ingredients, and handle concerns on the spot. For many of us, that's an unnecessary complication when there are plenty of other products that don't come with that kind of baggage." Another hospitality source said the issue has created hesitation across the trade, particularly given strict allergy regulations. "Even the suggestion of shellfish content raises red flags," the source said. "Bars don't want to take the risk, especially when there are so many alternative products available without that complication."

Article continues below advertisement

Margot Robbie on Drink: 'We Wanted to Share it With the World'

Source: MEGA The 35-year-old actress launched Papa Salt with her husband and three friends.

Industry analysts said the challenge highlights the difficulty of breaking into an oversaturated market dominated by celebrity brands. "There's a flood of high-profile spirits backed by actors and musicians," one drinks consultant said. "To stand out, brands often lean into unusual ingredients or storytelling, but that can backfire if it introduces potential liabilities." Robbie has previously spoken about the personal significance of the venture, describing it as a creative collaboration rooted in friendship and shared experiences. She said: "I've had great success and so much fun creating things I love with my friends – our production company, LuckyChap, being the shining example of that. "Papa Salt was another chance to do that. It took us five years to create Papa Salt, and for the first few years, we weren't sure if we'd even end up selling it publicly – for precisely that reason. In the end, the five of us felt so immensely proud of what we created we wanted to share it with the world."

Reformulation Underway Amid Retailer Caution

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: Clint Patterson/USPLASH The company confirmed the decision to remove oyster shells from the botanical mix.