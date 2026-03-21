EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie Runs Into Huge Business Blow as She Tries to Break Into Oversaturated Celeb Drinks Market
March 20 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Margot Robbie has hit an unexpected setback in her push into the celebrity drinks market after UK bars balked at stocking her gin over fears it could trigger shellfish allergies.
The 35-year-old Barbie star launched Papa Salt gin in Australia in 2023 before expanding into Britain in 2024, positioning the premium spirit as a coastal-inspired product tied to her upbringing.
Papa Salt Faces Backlash Over Shellfish Allergen
Created with her husband, Tom Ackerley, and three friends, the gin incorporates botanicals, including oyster shell, to evoke a beachside flavor profile.
But several venues have declined to serve it, citing concerns that even trace elements of mollusks could pose a serious health risk to customers.
Robbie said at the time of the launch: "Our love of gin was born in London's pubs and bars. Even when you go to great bars, you're like, 'Do you have Hendrick's? Really, not even Hendrick's? That's crazy.'
"So we were like, 'Let's make 10,000 bottles and just serve it at our parties.'"
Her comments have resurfaced as the brand faces resistance in an already crowded celebrity-backed drinks sector.
'Bars Don't Want to Take the Risk'
A London-based bar owner said, "We already have to manage a long list of dietary requirements and allergy protocols every single day, and that's primarily around food.
"Introducing a spirit that could potentially carry shellfish-related risks just adds another layer of responsibility that most venues aren't equipped or willing to take on. It's not simply a case of pouring a drink – it would mean staff needing to be trained to ask the right questions, double-check ingredients, and handle concerns on the spot. For many of us, that's an unnecessary complication when there are plenty of other products that don't come with that kind of baggage."
Another hospitality source said the issue has created hesitation across the trade, particularly given strict allergy regulations.
"Even the suggestion of shellfish content raises red flags," the source said. "Bars don't want to take the risk, especially when there are so many alternative products available without that complication."
Margot Robbie on Drink: 'We Wanted to Share it With the World'
Industry analysts said the challenge highlights the difficulty of breaking into an oversaturated market dominated by celebrity brands.
"There's a flood of high-profile spirits backed by actors and musicians," one drinks consultant said. "To stand out, brands often lean into unusual ingredients or storytelling, but that can backfire if it introduces potential liabilities."
Robbie has previously spoken about the personal significance of the venture, describing it as a creative collaboration rooted in friendship and shared experiences.
She said: "I've had great success and so much fun creating things I love with my friends – our production company, LuckyChap, being the shining example of that.
"Papa Salt was another chance to do that. It took us five years to create Papa Salt, and for the first few years, we weren't sure if we'd even end up selling it publicly – for precisely that reason. In the end, the five of us felt so immensely proud of what we created we wanted to share it with the world."
Reformulation Underway Amid Retailer Caution
Retailers including Waitrose, Tesco, and Harvey Nichols have continued to stock the gin with allergy warnings in place, but its uptake in bars – a key market for premium spirits – has been slower than anticipated.
A U.K. distributor familiar with the rollout said: "There's definitely interest because of Margot's profile, but venues are cautious. The allergy angle has made it a more complicated sell than expected."
In response to the concerns, the company behind Papa Salt has confirmed it is reformulating the product.
In a statement, it said: "In 2025 Papa Salt made the decision to remove oyster shell from the botanical mix completely, starting first in the Australian market, with that transition due to be complete in the U.K. before the end of this year."
A source close to the brand said the move is intended to reassure both venues and consumers.
"They're not abandoning the identity of the gin," the insider said. "But they recognize that to compete in this space, accessibility and safety are just as important as storytelling."