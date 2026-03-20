Dave Grohl Reveals He's in Therapy and Has to 'Reevaluate' Himself After Rocker Cheated on Wife and Had Baby With Mistress
March 20 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Dave Grohl has revealed he went on a major therapy bender after fathering a love child outside of his 22-year marriage to Jordyn Blum, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The scandal nearly cost him his family, and it resulted in the Foo Fighters frontman going to therapy six times a week, he shared in a deeply raw new interview.
'Six Days a Week, 70 Weeks' of Therapy
"I’ve been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks," Grohl confessed to The Guardian.
That puts the time he started seeing a therapist around November 2024.
The date is less than two months after the Learn to Fly artist admitted in a September 2024 Instagram post that he'd "recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."
Grohl pledged to be a loving and supportive parent" to the child, while saying he was doing "everything I can to regain" the trust and forgiveness of Blum and their three daughters.
"I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions," the former Nirvana drummer revealed.
Dave Grohl Was Processing a Massive Amount of Grief
The rock god shared how he's learned to be "more communicative" thanks to therapy, "Not only with others, but with myself."
He explained, "I’m not the greatest communicator. I might be able to hold a conversation, but maybe not often be able to say the thing that I really want to say. It’s easier in song."
When the reporter asked if the cheating scandal was the reason he sought professional help, Grohl initially waved it away, stating, "There were so many things that led me to this therapy.”
Some of the issues he discussed in the interview were two painful back-to-back losses. First came the sudden fatal overdose of The Foo Fighters' longtime drummer and Grohl's close friend, Taylor Hawkins, in March 2022, while the band was on tour in Colombia. putting the group's future on hold.
The second was the death of his beloved mother, Virginia, five months later, at the age of 84.
'I Needed to Re-Evaluate Myself'
The interviewer later pressed Grohl again about the love child scandal.
"I wound up in a place that I needed to stop and sit with myself and re-evaluate myself. It’s an ongoing process," he admitted.
"I wasn’t sitting with myself and really letting [feelings] go from my head into my heart. Getting to the point where I was just like, I need to stop, turn everything off, and find my heart," he added.
When pressed if his dramatic public Instagram post had won back the trust of Blum and their daughters, Grohl said that his song lyrics since that time "speak volumes. Maybe more than I can speak right now."
He pointed to the lyrics to Your Favorite Toy, explaining, "Basically one side of yourself screaming at the other: I’m almost taunting myself for all of those things that needed to be examined."
Grohl stated he was unable to articulate what those "things" were.
Dave Grohl's Family Is Back Together
While the My Hero singer couldn't articulate an answer, his public interactions with Blum have indicated they are back together and working on their marriage.
They were photographed driving together in early 2025, less than six months after the scandal broke, and attended their first red carpet as a couple in October of that year.
Blum was by Grohl's side at two different pre-Grammys parties in January, where the couple brought along their eldest daughter, aspiring singer and musician Violet.