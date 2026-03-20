Dave Grohl Reveals He's in Therapy and Has to 'Reevaluate' Himself After Rocker Cheated on Wife and Had Baby With Mistress

"I’ve been in therapy six days a week for 70 weeks," Grohl confessed to The Guardian.

That puts the time he started seeing a therapist around November 2024.

The date is less than two months after the Learn to Fly artist admitted in a September 2024 Instagram post that he'd "recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage."

Grohl pledged to be a loving and supportive parent" to the child, while saying he was doing "everything I can to regain" the trust and forgiveness of Blum and their three daughters.

"I did the math the other day: over 430 sessions," the former Nirvana drummer revealed.