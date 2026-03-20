EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio 'Sick Mom' Fears Erupt After A-Lister Takes Longtime Girlfriend to Oscars

DiCaprio has historically been accompanied by Indenbirken, 83, at major ceremonies, including the Golden Globes and BAFTAs earlier this year, deciding to appear with Ceretti instead, a notable departure from his established pattern.

A source close to the actor said, "There's been quiet concern among people in his circle that Irmelin may not have been well enough to attend this time, which would explain the change. She's been such a constant presence at these events that her absence immediately raised questions."

Another insider added: "When someone who is usually by his side at every major moment suddenly isn't there, people naturally start to worry. The assumption in some quarters is that there could be a health issue behind the scenes, rather than it simply being a change in preference.

"Irmelin has always been incredibly important to Leo, so for her not to be at the Oscars with him feels significant. It's led to speculation that she may not have been able to travel or attend due to illness, even if nothing has been confirmed publicly."

"There's a lot of respect for how private he is about family matters, but that also means when something like this happens, it doesn't go unnoticed. People are reading into it and wondering if his mom's health played a role in the decision," they added.