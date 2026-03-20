EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio 'Sick Mom' Fears Erupt After A-Lister Takes Longtime Girlfriend to Oscars
March 20 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio has ignited fresh speculation about his personal life, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the actor brought girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti to the Oscars instead of his longtime companion, his mother Irmelin Indenbirken – prompting insiders to claim the move has raised concerns about a potential shift in family dynamics.
The Killers of the Flower Moon star, 51, attended the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Ceretti, 27, marking the first time in their three-year relationship she has been his date for Hollywood's biggest night.
Girlfriend Replaces Mom as Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars Date
DiCaprio has historically been accompanied by Indenbirken, 83, at major ceremonies, including the Golden Globes and BAFTAs earlier this year, deciding to appear with Ceretti instead, a notable departure from his established pattern.
A source close to the actor said, "There's been quiet concern among people in his circle that Irmelin may not have been well enough to attend this time, which would explain the change. She's been such a constant presence at these events that her absence immediately raised questions."
Another insider added: "When someone who is usually by his side at every major moment suddenly isn't there, people naturally start to worry. The assumption in some quarters is that there could be a health issue behind the scenes, rather than it simply being a change in preference.
"Irmelin has always been incredibly important to Leo, so for her not to be at the Oscars with him feels significant. It's led to speculation that she may not have been able to travel or attend due to illness, even if nothing has been confirmed publicly."
"There's a lot of respect for how private he is about family matters, but that also means when something like this happens, it doesn't go unnoticed. People are reading into it and wondering if his mom's health played a role in the decision," they added.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Made 'Meaningful Choice Rather Than a Casual One'
Another entertainment insider told us about how DiCaprio's move is also being interpreted as another sign he is serious about his relationship: "By the time Leonardo DiCaprio arrived inside the theater, there was already a noticeable shift in how people were interpreting the situation. It didn't feel like his usual approach of keeping his private relationships firmly in the background – there was a sense that this had been a deliberate and meaningful choice rather than a casual one."
The insider continued: "He has spent years drawing a clear boundary between his personal life and his public appearances, particularly at events of this scale, so bringing Vittoria into that environment signaled a change in tone. Among guests and industry figures, there was a growing impression that this wasn't just another appearance together but something more intentional, almost as if he was acknowledging a new level of seriousness in the relationship."
Another source said the decision has not gone unnoticed by those close to the actor, particularly given his longstanding tradition of appearing alongside his mother.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Past Dates
"For years, those major red carpet moments have been shared with Irmelin, and that became part of his identity at these events," the insider added. "So choosing to bring Vittoria instead has inevitably prompted questions about what that means for his priorities – and whether it reflects a deeper shift that could have wider implications for his personal life."
The source added such gestures are closely scrutinized in Hollywood.
"On the surface, it might look like a simple change of date, but within the context of Leonardo's history, it carries real weight," they said. "These are the kinds of signals people in the industry read carefully, and many are interpreting it as a sign that he is allowing this relationship to take on a much more central role."
DiCaprio and Ceretti have previously attended high-profile events together, including the 2025 Met Gala, though they avoided appearing publicly as a couple on the red carpet.
The movie star has rarely brought romantic partners to the Oscars, with past appearances including Camilla Morrone in 2015 and Gisele Bündchen in 2005, reinforcing how unusual Ceretti's presence was.
DiCaprio has long maintained a privacy preference, previously explaining his approach to fame.
He said, "I was like, OK, how do I have a long career? Because I love what I do, and I feel like the best way to have a long career is to get out of people's face."
DiCaprio added, "I think my simple philosophy is only get out there and do something when you have something to say, or you have something to show for it. Otherwise, just disappear as much as you possibly can."
Ceretti has also spoken about the challenges of public scrutiny.
She said: "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' or 'boyfriend of' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex."