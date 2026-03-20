EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Inside the $40M Assassination Plot Against Trump — And How 'Sleeper Cells' Around the Country Are Waiting to Strike
March 20 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's life has never been more at risk, with a $40million bounty on his head for bombing Iran and sleeper cells within the U.S. waiting and plotting to take out the president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
More than 20,000 merciless terrorists are believed to have flooded the country when the borders were open, and a security expert warns the intelligence community doesn't know where the majority of them are today.
Fears About Sleeper Cells Activating on U.S. Soil
"The sleeper cells are here already," a counterterrorism expert revealed. "We just don’t know where all these people are, or how they are supported by countries like Iran.”
Iran is the top terrorist sponsoring state in the world, which was one of Trump's primary motivations to join Israel and take out its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and 40 of his top associates in missile strikes on February 28, dubbed Operation Epic Fury.
After U.S. efforts decimated the Iranian Navy, the country's Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli demanded the "shedding of Trump’s blood."
"Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret [the] precedent it has set," the bloodthirsty cleric pledged on Iran's state-run television. "We are now on the verge of a great test … The Imam of the time says, 'Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders.'"
Now, the intelligence community is on high alert for sleeper cells on the move in the U.S. who could try to strike at the president.
The most high-profile targets of the White House, Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, and his 600-acre Trump National Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, are already under heightened alert.
"Iran may have already positioned several sleeper cells in Florida, New Jersey, and Washington, but I’m sure the Secret Service has tightened up its guard quite a bit, and with the help of law enforcement, increased security at the White House as well," Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely noted.
As sources say Trump and his family are in a "panic" over the dangerous assassination threat against the president, National Security Agency consultant Wayne Madsen says the Secret Service already has a plan in place to help protect him against the growing risk.
"The Secret Service is going to try to reduce his exposure to the public and ask other intelligence agencies to increase communications intercepts," Madsen explained, as the likelihood of an attack on Trump would take place within the U.S.
The president already announced he's postponing a planned March 31 trip to China for at least "five to six weeks" to deal with the military action in Iran.
'Some People Will Die'
After Operation Epic Fury began, Trump was asked whether Americans should fear a retaliatory attack on their own soil.
"I guess," he acknowledged, before saying that the U.S. was already on guard.
"But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die," the president added.
Six American soldiers died early in the conflict when an Iranian drone bombed an operations center in Kuwait.
"The stakes have never been higher," the insider pledged about the dangers to both Trump and the American people.