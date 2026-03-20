EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Inside the $40M Assassination Plot Against Trump — And How 'Sleeper Cells' Around the Country Are Waiting to Strike

"Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret [the] precedent it has set," the bloodthirsty cleric pledged on Iran's state-run television. "We are now on the verge of a great test … The Imam of the time says, 'Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders.'"

Now, the intelligence community is on high alert for sleeper cells on the move in the U.S. who could try to strike at the president.

The most high-profile targets of the White House, Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, and his 600-acre Trump National Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, are already under heightened alert.

"Iran may have already positioned several sleeper cells in Florida, New Jersey, and Washington, but I’m sure the Secret Service has tightened up its guard quite a bit, and with the help of law enforcement, increased security at the White House as well," Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely noted.