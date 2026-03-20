EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Probe 'Set to Expand into Investigation That Could Add Years to Ex-Duke's Potential Prison Term'
March 20 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is facing the prospect of a significantly expanded criminal investigation that insiders warn could increase any potential prison term, as police widen their probe beyond its original scope.
The former Duke of York, 66, was arrested last month at his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.
Andrew was later released "under investigation," cops said.
Detectives from Thames Valley Police are now understood to be examining additional potential corruption offenses, alongside a scoping inquiry into alleged s-- trafficking.
Andrew has denied all wrongdoing. The case is tied to longstanding scrutiny of his relationship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in a New York prison in 2019.
A police source said: "Even in the early stages, there was a recognition that focusing solely on misconduct in public office might not fully reflect the breadth of the issues investigators are examining.
"That offense comes with a very specific and high legal threshold, and there were immediate questions about whether it would adequately cover the range of alleged conduct under review. As a result, the investigation has evolved to take a more comprehensive approach, looking at other potential offenses so that no aspect is missed or prematurely ruled out."
Investigation Pivot Signals Higher Legal Stakes
The insider added: "What we're seeing now is a clear pivot toward a wider and more layered inquiry, rather than a narrow focus on a single allegation. Detectives are casting the net more broadly, following multiple lines of inquiry at once, which inevitably makes the case more complex to manage.
"At the same time, it significantly raises the stakes – because if additional evidence emerges that supports further charges, the potential legal consequences could become far more serious than initially anticipated."
According to those familiar with the investigation, detectives are exploring whether Andrew's alleged conduct during his envoy role extended beyond the threshold required for a misconduct charge, which legal experts said can be difficult to prosecute.
A legal insider said: "The threshold for proving misconduct in public office is notoriously difficult to meet, especially when it comes to demonstrating that the individual was clearly acting in an official capacity at the precise moment the alleged behavior occurred. It's not enough that they held the position – prosecutors have to show a direct connection between their duties and the alleged misconduct, which can be a significant hurdle."
'Other Potential Offenses' for Andrew Windsor?
The source added: "By widening the scope of the investigation, authorities are effectively giving themselves more flexibility to explore other potential offenses that may be easier to evidence and pursue. It allows them to step outside the constraints of a single, highly technical charge and consider a broader range of legal options that could better reflect the totality of the alleged conduct."
Emails contained within a large cache of Epstein-related documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice appear to show Andrew forwarding official reports from trips to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam in 2010 and 2011. Investigators are assessing whether such actions could form part of a broader pattern of conduct.
A senior investigative source said: "There is now a strong understanding within the investigation that this has moved well beyond a tightly contained or narrowly focused case. What may have initially been approached as a single line of inquiry has evolved into something much broader, with multiple strands now being actively explored in parallel."
The source added: "Once investigators begin following related leads and examining potential additional offenses, the scope can expand very quickly and in ways that are difficult to scale back. That naturally has a knock-on effect – not just in terms of how long the process is likely to take, but also in terms of the potential gravity of the situation if those additional avenues produce substantive evidence. In cases like this, a widening brief often signals a more serious trajectory overall."
The case has also drawn in other high-profile figures. Lord Mandelson, 71, is being investigated separately by the Metropolitan Police over alleged leaks to Epstein during his time in government.