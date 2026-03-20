EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Probe 'Set to Expand into Investigation That Could Add Years to Ex-Duke's Potential Prison Term'

The former Duke of York, 66, was arrested last month at his home on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his time as the United Kingdom's trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is facing the prospect of a significantly expanded criminal investigation that insiders warn could increase any potential prison term, as police widen their probe beyond its original scope.

"That offense comes with a very specific and high legal threshold, and there were immediate questions about whether it would adequately cover the range of alleged conduct under review. As a result, the investigation has evolved to take a more comprehensive approach, looking at other potential offenses so that no aspect is missed or prematurely ruled out."

A police source said: "Even in the early stages, there was a recognition that focusing solely on misconduct in public office might not fully reflect the breadth of the issues investigators are examining.

The insider added: "What we're seeing now is a clear pivot toward a wider and more layered inquiry, rather than a narrow focus on a single allegation. Detectives are casting the net more broadly, following multiple lines of inquiry at once, which inevitably makes the case more complex to manage.

"At the same time, it significantly raises the stakes – because if additional evidence emerges that supports further charges, the potential legal consequences could become far more serious than initially anticipated."

According to those familiar with the investigation, detectives are exploring whether Andrew's alleged conduct during his envoy role extended beyond the threshold required for a misconduct charge, which legal experts said can be difficult to prosecute.

A legal insider said: "The threshold for proving misconduct in public office is notoriously difficult to meet, especially when it comes to demonstrating that the individual was clearly acting in an official capacity at the precise moment the alleged behavior occurred. It's not enough that they held the position – prosecutors have to show a direct connection between their duties and the alleged misconduct, which can be a significant hurdle."