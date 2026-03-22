EXCLUSIVE: How 'Desperate Housewives' Star Vanessa Williams Buried Childhood Assault to Protect Loved Ones

"I didn't even mention it until my father had passed away," said the 62-year-old former Miss America.

"By the time we wrote the book together, my mother said, 'Your father could not have handled it.' Because as a father, you want to be a protector."

The Ugly Betty star was just 10 and about to enter fifth grade while on vacation with a friend when an 18-year-old girl came into her bedroom and assaulted her.

Vanessa recalled: "She was one of the cool girls. She made you want to feel like you were a grown-up. She told me to lie down on the floor. She took off my bottoms, and she said, 'Be quiet.' She went down on me."