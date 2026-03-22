EXCLUSIVE: Steven Seagal Under Siege… Again — How Has-Been Action Man Has Been Sent Reeling After Being Slapped With Assault Claims

The former Miss USA and mom to two kids, Landon and Alabama, with ex Travis Barker, alleged that Seagal, now 73, lured her to his home around 1993 when she was 18 and he was around 41.

Moakler, 50, said the Above the Law star, who was wed to actress Kelly LeBrock and had two children at the time, told her he would be auditioning her for a movie part.

"He flew me... from New York to L.A.," she claimed, and when the Hollywood Exes beauty told Seagal she was suffering back problems, she says he offered to help with acupuncture.