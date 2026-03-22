EXCLUSIVE: Steven Seagal Under Siege… Again — How Has-Been Action Man Has Been Sent Reeling After Being Slapped With Assault Claims
March 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Flabby former action star Steven Seagal – who fled to Russia to pal around with Vladimir Putin – has been socked with new allegations of being a "disgusting" sex creep – this time by actress Shanna Moakler, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shanna Moakler Accuses Steven Seagal
The former Miss USA and mom to two kids, Landon and Alabama, with ex Travis Barker, alleged that Seagal, now 73, lured her to his home around 1993 when she was 18 and he was around 41.
Moakler, 50, said the Above the Law star, who was wed to actress Kelly LeBrock and had two children at the time, told her he would be auditioning her for a movie part.
"He flew me... from New York to L.A.," she claimed, and when the Hollywood Exes beauty told Seagal she was suffering back problems, she says he offered to help with acupuncture.
Moakler Recalls Awkward Seagal Encounter
"He was, like, you should take off your top and lay on the bed, and I was just, like, umm," she claimed, adding that she could hear his kids playing "in the background."
She said he then told her again, "Take off your top. Lay on the bed."
After she did, she claimed Seagal told her: "Okay, I'm just going to give you a massage now ... You can sit up."
Moakler added: "And I remember sitting there with my top off and he was massaging me.
"I was so incredibly uncomfortable – and I was, like, 'Well, when are we going to read for a part in your movie?'
"And he just gave me a fake script or something that had nothing to do with anything.
"Of course, there was no job, and I ended up flying back home just feeling, like ... it's disgusting! It's so disgusting."
A huge action star in the '90s with hits like Under Siege and Hard to Kill, Seagal has been hit by allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by numerous women – including actresses Jenny McCarthy, Julianna Margulies, Eva LaRue and Portia de Rossi – before fleeing to Russia in 2021.
He has consistently denied all allegations.