EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Rebrands as Dear Old Dad — Bravo Boss 'Working on Massive Makeover'
March 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Bravo boss Andy Cohen's public image is getting a carefully calculated refresh that's heavy on fatherhood – and light on cocktails – as former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney's hostile work environment lawsuit moves forward in the Big Apple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After key portions of McSweeney's case were allowed to proceed and discovery began, sources said Cohen's strategy became clear: Soften the edges.
Bravo Accused of Pushing Booze on Sober Star — Cohen Plays Defense
McSweeney's suit against Bravo, Cohen and others claims she was pressured to drink booze – despite her sobriety.
"Andy's team wants jurors thinking about school drop-offs and bedtime stories," one insider said. "Not shotskis and after-parties."
Critics Call Out Bravo’s Boozy Past as Network Suddenly Goes ‘Wholesome’
But some are whispering the irony is hard to ignore.
"This is a network built on booze and people behaving badly," one source noted dryly.
"Now suddenly everyone wants to look wholesome?"