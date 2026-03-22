EXCLUSIVE: Andy Cohen Rebrands as Dear Old Dad — Bravo Boss 'Working on Massive Makeover'

Bravo boss Andy Cohen's public image is getting a carefully calculated refresh that's heavy on fatherhood – and light on cocktails – as former Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney's hostile work environment lawsuit moves forward in the Big Apple, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After key portions of McSweeney's case were allowed to proceed and discovery began, sources said Cohen's strategy became clear: Soften the edges.