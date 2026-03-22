EXCLUSIVE: Bad Omens — How Iconic Horror Flick Was Haunted by Demons as It Turns 50

David Warner portrayed a photographer who uncovers a horrifying clue: a hidden "666" birthmark beneath Damien's thick hair.

Peck, who won an Academy Award for 1962's To Kill a Mockingbird, was semi-retired when he accepted the role.

William Holden and Roy Scheider had reportedly turned it down, and Charlton Heston was also considered. Personal tragedy played a role in Peck's decision. In 1975, his 30-year-old son Jonathan died by suicide. Peck's agent urged him to take the part as a way to throw himself back into his work.

Casting Damien produced its own memorable moment. During auditions, Donner asked children to show aggression by attacking him. Four-year-old Harvey Stephens took the instruction literally and punched the director in the groin – a move that immediately won Stephens the role.

Even the character's name came with an eerie backstory. Seltzer originally intended to call the boy Domlin, after the unruly child of a friend, but his wife convinced him not to saddle a real child with such a legacy. He instead chose "Damien," inspired by Father Damien, the priest who founded a leper colony in Hawaii.