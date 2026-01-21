EXCLUSIVE: Audrey Hepburn's Lifelong Friendship With Gregory Peck Revealed 33 Years After the 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' Star Died at Age 63

"Actually, you have to be a little bit in love with your leading man and vice versa," then-23-year-old Hepburn said. "If you're going to portray love, you have to feel it. But you don't carry it beyond the set."

Peck, who turned filming into a family vacation by bringing his wife Greta and three sons with him to Rome, agreed with Hepburn – and said that he wasn't the only one who fell head over heels for her on set.

"Everyone on the set of Roman Holiday was in love with Audrey,” Peck explained. "We did that one picture together, and I think it was the happiest experience I ever had on a movie set."