Audrey Hepburn

EXCLUSIVE: Audrey Hepburn's Lifelong Friendship With Gregory Peck Revealed 33 Years After the 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' Star Died at Age 63

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck remained close friends for decades after filming 'Roman Holiday' together.

Jan. 20 2026, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck's Roman Holiday turned into a friendship that lasted until the legendary actress' death at age 63 on January 20, 1993, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While they captured the hearts of audiences with the 1953 rom-com, rumors once swirled claiming Audrey and Peck's on-screen romance evolved into the real thing, though both insisted they were just friends.

Hepburn and Peck Sparked Romance Rumors

Hepburn and Peck costarred in the 1953 hit rom-com 'Roman Holiday.'

"Actually, you have to be a little bit in love with your leading man and vice versa," then-23-year-old Hepburn said. "If you're going to portray love, you have to feel it. But you don't carry it beyond the set."

Peck, who turned filming into a family vacation by bringing his wife Greta and three sons with him to Rome, agreed with Hepburn – and said that he wasn't the only one who fell head over heels for her on set.

"Everyone on the set of Roman Holiday was in love with Audrey,” Peck explained. "We did that one picture together, and I think it was the happiest experience I ever had on a movie set."

Peck Was 'Protective' of Hepburn

Peck admitted he felt 'protective' of Hepburn, who he believed was destined to be one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Peck also confessed to feeling ultra-protective of the Breakfast at Tiffany's star, who was an up-and-coming actress when they filmed their hit rom-com.

"Audrey was so new," Peck recalled. "We all had the feeling that we were doing something that everyone would enjoy."

While thinking back on his time with Hepburn on set, Peck said watching the actress "was like watching a flower come to bloom."

In a move decades ahead of his time, Peck even demanded that Paramount Studios give Hepburn equal billing – and his hunch about his costar being on the brink of mega-stardom proved to be correct.

Peck's son Stephen revealed Hepburn 'remained a friend' of his father's 'throughout his life.'

Hepburn went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress in her film debut.

After filming concluded, Hepburn and Peck continued to remain close friends.

"Having close friends that had a similar lifestyle meant a lot to him," Peck's son Stephen explained. "Audrey remained a friend throughout his life."

As much as Peck admired Hepburn, the actress was equally a fan of the To Kill a Mockingbird star and always cherished his help in Hollywood.

Peck attended Hepburn's memorial service in 1993 and read one of her favorite poems.

"Not only did Greg agree to have me as his leading lady, he guided me for months with kindness and patience and humor through one of the loveliest experiences of my life," Hepburn said.

She even went on to participate in four tributes to her former co-star.

In one thank-you note, Peck wrote, "Your appearance, as always, is a high point. I'm always touched by your lovely grace and your generosity of spirit."

Peck continued to honor and praise Hepburn until the very end of her life.

When Hepburn passed away following a battle with cancer in 1993, Peck not only attended her memorial but also read one of her favorite poems, "Unending Love" by Rabindranath Tagore.

The poem read: "I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times. In life after life, in age after age, forever."

