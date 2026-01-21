Fran Drescher Calls Gay Ex-Husband Peter Marc Jacobson a 'C---block' When It Comes to Her Dating Life
Jan. 20 2026, Published 7:27 p.m. ET
Fran Drescher claims her gay ex-husband has prevented her from getting back into the dating scene 24 years after their divorce, and she's perfectly fine with the situation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Nanny star, 68, opened up about how Peter Marc Jacobson has been part of her life since she was 15 years old, and they're still "soulmates," a bond she can never break for a new man.
'I Don't Want to Compromise'
Drecscher confessed that Jacobsen is still such an integral part of her life and "it takes a lot of work" to build romantic relationships.
"Selfishly, I don’t want to compromise. That's a lot of what it is when you're with somebody...but the more you live on your own, the less you want to do that, and the less you need it if you happen to have a gay ex-husband," the funny lady said about how she doesn't need the companionship of anyone new.
Drescher was just 21 years old when she married Jacobsen in 1978. The duo found whopping success thanks to co-creating The Nanny, which the actress also starred in.
The CBS sitcom ended in 1999 after six seasons, and Jacobsen came out shortly thereafter. The two divorced that year but soon forged a close friendship.
Still Her Plus One
Since Jacobsen is Drescher's plus-one to red carpets and other Hollywood events, the Queen, New York, native says she can still get busy in the bedroom with other men, but that anything more lasting isn't on the table.
"I can have friends with benefits. That's easy," Drescher dished about having hookups.
"But because I have Peter, I think he's a bit of a c---block. I take him to everything, and I don't really care. I have a gay ex-husband—live with it!" she proudly proclaimed.
"But I've been with him since I was 15. Who can compete with that? And over the years, he grew tremendously. He's not the same person. Neither one of us are who we were when we were married," Drescher added.
Fran Drescher Remarried After Her Split From Peter Marc Jacobson
After their divorce, Drescher and Jacobsen turned their own personal story into another project, TV Land's sitcom Happily Divorced.
Based on their own experiences, the lead character's 18-year marriage ended after her husband came out of the closet. The series debuted in 2011 and ran for two seasons.
"But we are soulmates. So soulmates really can't ever [split]...they're like magnets, and we just had to figure out how to be happily divorced, and we so are," the Marty Supreme star raved.
"We travel together now, and my family is his family, and it's great. I mean, we feel very blessed that we cherish each other the way we do," she shared.
Jacobsen has never remarried, although Drescher gave wedded bliss another shot, tying the knot with tech entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai in 2014.
They divorced two years later.
Peter Marc Jacobsen 'Being Gay' Wasn't the Main Reason for Their Split
Hollywood producer Jacobsen revealed in a 2015 interview that although he had long been attracted to men growing up, it was the demands of The Nanny that drove the duo to split.
"I became so controlling during that show — what she ate, what she wore — because I wasn’t focusing on myself. I just turned everything around to the other direction. Eventually, that’s what pulled us apart. It wasn’t being gay or anything like that," he confessed about his split from Drescher.
He added, "Then, while we were apart, and I didn’t want to go out with other women, I realized that maybe I should go into a gay bar and see if it happened. So I did, and it did, and eventually I started to become comfortable in that world."