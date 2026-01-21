Fran Drescher Calls Gay Ex-Husband Peter Marc Jacobson a 'C---block' When It Comes to Her Dating Life

Drecscher confessed that Jacobsen is still such an integral part of her life and "it takes a lot of work" to build romantic relationships.

"Selfishly, I don’t want to compromise. That's a lot of what it is when you're with somebody...but the more you live on your own, the less you want to do that, and the less you need it if you happen to have a gay ex-husband," the funny lady said about how she doesn't need the companionship of anyone new.

Drescher was just 21 years old when she married Jacobsen in 1978. The duo found whopping success thanks to co-creating The Nanny, which the actress also starred in.

The CBS sitcom ended in 1999 after six seasons, and Jacobsen came out shortly thereafter. The two divorced that year but soon forged a close friendship.