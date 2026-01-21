'High School Musical' Star Matt Prokop Allegedly Caught On Camera 'Roughing Up Ex-Fiancée' Amid Child Pornography Arrest
Jan. 20 2026, Published 7:13 p.m. ET
Matt Prokop was allegedly caught on camera shoving his former girlfriend before his most recent arrest.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-High School Musical star, 35, could be seen forcibly picking her up and shoving her out the door of a Victoria, Texas, home in May 2024, an incident picked up on Ring camera footage, it has been claimed.
Violence Captured On Ring Footage
His ex-fiancée, named Lucy, could be heard pleading with Prokop and resisting him while a small dog barks in the background.
The footage was captured 24 hours before he allegedly threatened her with a hammer in front of several of their friends.
Per a police report, he allegedly threatened to "smash (her) skull in," with an eyewitness telling The Daily Mail: "His friends and Lucy's friends all saw him throw Lucy to the ground, shove her around and then when they saw the hammer come up, that's when they had enough."
At the time, Prokop had allegedly threatened Lucy after she had discovered he had "slept with someone else" and began packing her bags.
Arrested On Christmas Eve
However, the disgraced actor allegedly told her: "If you leave, you're dead."
Despite staying with him in hopes that he would calm down, Prokop still woke up in a rage and allegedly shoved her out the door.
Later, the two visited a shop where she allegedly told a staffer that she had been assaulted, and cops were called. Authorities noticed the bruises on Lucy’s body and wrote in their report: "Matthew [is] an imminent threat to Lucy."
Despite Lucy not wanting to press charges, Prokop was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, unlawful restraint and resisting arrest for refusing to comply with officers, per the report obtained by the outlet.
The footage obtained is not related to his current charges.
Form For Alleged Abuse
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Prokop has reportedly been arrested and is currently being held without bail following multiple charges, including alleged possession of child pornography.
Prokop, best known for his role in High School Musical 3: Senior Year as well as his former relationship with Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, was taken into custody on December 24, 2025.
Local law enforcement confirmed that Prokop was in the county jail and is facing additional charges, including resisting arrest and two counts of resisting arrest, search or transportation.
Authorities say the arrest stems from an alleged violation of bond conditions tied to a previous arrest in May 2024.
At that time, Prokop was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. It remains unclear when he is expected to appear in court.
The arrest follows long-standing allegations of abuse made by his former girlfriend, Hyland.
The actress, 35, accused Prokop of verbal and physical abuse during their five-year relationship.
In May 2014, Hyland alleged that Prokop slammed her into a vehicle and choked her during an argument, according to court filings.
After their breakup, Prokop allegedly threatened to kill her dog and burn down her home.
Hyland later obtained a restraining order requiring him to stay away from her for three years.
Hyland has rarely spoken publicly about the relationship in the years since.
"I don't know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that. It's something that kind of scars her soul a little bit. It's more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it," she said in October 2024.