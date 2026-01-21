EXCLUSIVE: The Four-Word Phrase Meghan Markle 'Howled' at Prince Harry as He Gets Set to 'Leave His Family For Britain'

Harry, 41, moved to the U.S. in 2020 after stepping away from royal duties with Meghan, 44, and settled in Montecito with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Prince Harry is wrestling with a profound sense of dislocation in California, sources told RadarOnline.com , as Meghan Markle draws an unmistakable line over her husband's desire to spend more time back in Britain.

"While his focus on his children remains unwavering, there is a growing sense that he has lost his footing and no longer feels fully at home in any one place. Outwardly he maintains a cheerful, engaged presence at public engagements, but privately he is finding the isolation increasingly hard to manage."

"Harry is experiencing a level of emotional drift he has never known before," the source said.

Publicly, the couple attempt to project success and stability, but privately friends say the Duke of Sussex is increasingly homesick and questioning what he has lost since leaving the U.K., particularly as his father King Charles III , 77, continues cancer treatment .

The source added Harry's dependence has also shifted.

"He relies almost entirely on Meghan because he feels his personal support network has vanished," the insider said.

"The issue is not an absence of affection – she stands by him – but a deeper uncertainty about who he is now. In walking away from his country, his relatives and the framework that once gave his life shape, he is left questioning what truly grounds him."

Despite that turmoil, insiders insist Meghan is confident he will not leave her for good to go back to his homeland – saying she still exerts too much control over him and has him "henpecked."

"Meghan does not appear anxious about the situation at all," a source said.

"She is confident, assertive and firmly in charge, and she is certain that Harry will not walk away. Whenever the idea of returning to Britain is raised, she closes the conversation down immediately."

Another insider put it more bluntly, claiming Meghan has reacted to talk of an extended U.K. stay from Harry by "howling" at him the four words: "You're not leaving me!"