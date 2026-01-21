EXCLUSIVE: The Four-Word Phrase Meghan Markle 'Howled' at Prince Harry as He Gets Set to 'Leave His Family For Britain'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 7:07 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is wrestling with a profound sense of dislocation in California, sources told RadarOnline.com, as Meghan Markle draws an unmistakable line over her husband's desire to spend more time back in Britain.
Harry, 41, moved to the U.S. in 2020 after stepping away from royal duties with Meghan, 44, and settled in Montecito with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.
Homesickness and Emotional Drift in California
Publicly, the couple attempt to project success and stability, but privately friends say the Duke of Sussex is increasingly homesick and questioning what he has lost since leaving the U.K., particularly as his father King Charles III, 77, continues cancer treatment.
An insider described a growing unease.
"Harry is experiencing a level of emotional drift he has never known before," the source said.
"While his focus on his children remains unwavering, there is a growing sense that he has lost his footing and no longer feels fully at home in any one place. Outwardly he maintains a cheerful, engaged presence at public engagements, but privately he is finding the isolation increasingly hard to manage."
'You're Not Leaving Me' Ultimatum
The source added Harry's dependence has also shifted.
"He relies almost entirely on Meghan because he feels his personal support network has vanished," the insider said.
"The issue is not an absence of affection – she stands by him – but a deeper uncertainty about who he is now. In walking away from his country, his relatives and the framework that once gave his life shape, he is left questioning what truly grounds him."
Despite that turmoil, insiders insist Meghan is confident he will not leave her for good to go back to his homeland – saying she still exerts too much control over him and has him "henpecked."
"Meghan does not appear anxious about the situation at all," a source said.
"She is confident, assertive and firmly in charge, and she is certain that Harry will not walk away. Whenever the idea of returning to Britain is raised, she closes the conversation down immediately."
Another insider put it more bluntly, claiming Meghan has reacted to talk of an extended U.K. stay from Harry by "howling" at him the four words: "You're not leaving me!"
Fading Friendships for the Duke
The couple's social life has expanded in recent months, with appearances alongside Hollywood powerbrokers including the Kardashians and longtime allies Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.
They attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebration in November, held at the Beverly Hills home of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
But friends say the glitz has not filled the void for Harry.
"Meghan is completely at ease in those high-profile social settings and draws energy from them," a source said.
"For Harry, however, the scene feels unnatural and staged, leaving him uncomfortable rather than fulfilled."
Harry has also drifted from some of his own long-standing friendships. He was once inseparable from Argentinian polo star Nacho Figueras, but insiders say contact has faded.
"Nacho was someone who genuinely understood Harry's background and the pressures that came with it," our insider added.
"These days, Harry is largely surrounded by Meghan's social circle. While he gets along with them, they do not share the same history or sense of connection he once relied on."
The Pull of Home and Desired Reconciliation
In May, Harry publicly said he would "love a reconciliation" with his family, and in September he met Charles privately at Clarence House for the first time in 19 months.
Sources said he was eager to spend Christmas in the U.K. but ended up not coming "as Meghan ordered him not to," according to one source.
"Harry feels an intense urgency to spend as much time as he can with his father," an insider said.
"The pull of home is now overwhelming for him, and he wants his children to have a real connection to that side of their family. There is a widespread assumption that Harry is chasing an entirely new existence, but in reality he is longing to reclaim the elements of his former life that once gave him a sense of stability and belonging."