Tommy Lee Jones' Tragic Daughter Victoria, 34, Was Allegedly 'Pregnant' Before Suspected Overdose Death
Jan. 20 2026, Published 6:54 p.m. ET
Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, may have been pregnant just months before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Victoria, 34, was found dead inside a San Francisco hotel room on New Year's Day, sending shockwaves through Hollywood.
Possible Pregnancy
According to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, Victoria's legal counsel stated in an October 1, 2025, court filing that they "believe that Ms. Jones is pregnant."
The documents were tied to a public intoxication arrest in Santa Cruz County, where Victoria faced misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and resisting a peace officer and later pleaded not guilty.
The filing also referenced the "possible acceptance of diversion terms," a legal option that can allow eligible defendants to avoid a criminal conviction by completing court-supervised treatment and programming.
However, it remains unclear whether Victoria was pregnant at the time of her death.
Tragic Death
Victoria Jones was found unresponsive on the floor of her room at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of New Year's Day, after a fellow guest alerted staff.
Emergency responders were called to the scene at approximately 2:52 a.m., but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and Victoria was pronounced dead.
While an official cause of death has not been released, reports have pointed to a suspected overdose, amid her well-documented struggles with alleged cocaine and alcohol abuse.
Messy Marriage
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Victoria was embroiled in a turbulent and increasingly volatile relationship with her husband in the months leading up to her death, amid ongoing concerns surrounding her alleged substance abuse.
Authorities have said the fatal incident came after a series of drug-related domestic disputes between Victoria and her husband, Napa vineyard owner Navek Ceja, 44, including a physical altercation that led to her arrest on domestic violence charges.
'Ton of Bricks'
Following his daughter's death, Tommy sparked health fears as friends claim her death hit the actor "like a ton of bricks."
Only days after her death, Tommy was pictured looking frail and leaning on his wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones.
An insider told Daily Mail: "He is not himself right now. Tommy is heartbroken. For a tough guy and one that usually has it all together, the stress of losing a child has clearly hit him like a ton of bricks."
"Not that work would help, but he isn't currently working on anything to keep his mind off the grief. He's taking this time to mourn – but he's also lived a life and has always wanted to age gracefully. And all that combined has clearly taken a toll on his appearance," they continued.