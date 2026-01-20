Tommy Lee Jones' Tragic Daughter Victoria, 34, Was Allegedly 'Pregnant' Before Suspected Overdose Death

According to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, Victoria's legal counsel stated in an October 1, 2025, court filing that they "believe that Ms. Jones is pregnant."

The documents were tied to a public intoxication arrest in Santa Cruz County, where Victoria faced misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and resisting a peace officer and later pleaded not guilty.

The filing also referenced the "possible acceptance of diversion terms," a legal option that can allow eligible defendants to avoid a criminal conviction by completing court-supervised treatment and programming.

However, it remains unclear whether Victoria was pregnant at the time of her death.