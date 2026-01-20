Your tip
Tommy Lee Jones' Tragic Daughter Victoria, 34, Was Allegedly 'Pregnant' Before Suspected Overdose Death

Image of Victoria Lee Jones and Tommy Lee Jones
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones, 34, died on New Year’s Day. Court filings suggest she may have been pregnant amid a history of substance struggles.

Profile Image

Jan. 20 2026, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, may have been pregnant just months before her tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Victoria, 34, was found dead inside a San Francisco hotel room on New Year's Day, sending shockwaves through Hollywood.

Possible Pregnancy

Image of Victoria Jones, daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel on New Year’s Day.
Source: MEGA

Victoria Jones, daughter of Tommy Lee Jones, was found dead at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel on New Year’s Day.

According to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, Victoria's legal counsel stated in an October 1, 2025, court filing that they "believe that Ms. Jones is pregnant."

The documents were tied to a public intoxication arrest in Santa Cruz County, where Victoria faced misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and resisting a peace officer and later pleaded not guilty.

The filing also referenced the "possible acceptance of diversion terms," a legal option that can allow eligible defendants to avoid a criminal conviction by completing court-supervised treatment and programming.

However, it remains unclear whether Victoria was pregnant at the time of her death.

Tragic Death

Image of Court documents suggest Victoria may have been pregnant in the months before her death.
Source: MEGA

Court documents suggest Victoria may have been pregnant in the months before her death.

Victoria Jones was found unresponsive on the floor of her room at San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of New Year's Day, after a fellow guest alerted staff.

Emergency responders were called to the scene at approximately 2:52 a.m., but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and Victoria was pronounced dead.

While an official cause of death has not been released, reports have pointed to a suspected overdose, amid her well-documented struggles with alleged cocaine and alcohol abuse.

Messy Marriage

Image of Victoria faced misdemeanor charges for public intoxication and resisting a peace officer before her passing.
Source: MEGA

Victoria faced misdemeanor charges for public intoxication and resisting a peace officer before her passing.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Victoria was embroiled in a turbulent and increasingly volatile relationship with her husband in the months leading up to her death, amid ongoing concerns surrounding her alleged substance abuse.

Authorities have said the fatal incident came after a series of drug-related domestic disputes between Victoria and her husband, Napa vineyard owner Navek Ceja, 44, including a physical altercation that led to her arrest on domestic violence charges.

'Ton of Bricks'

Image of Victoria was involved in escalating domestic disputes with her husband, Napa vineyard owner Navek Ceja.
Source: MEGA

Victoria was involved in escalating domestic disputes with her husband, Napa vineyard owner Navek Ceja.

Following his daughter's death, Tommy sparked health fears as friends claim her death hit the actor "like a ton of bricks."

Only days after her death, Tommy was pictured looking frail and leaning on his wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones.

An insider told Daily Mail: "He is not himself right now. Tommy is heartbroken. For a tough guy and one that usually has it all together, the stress of losing a child has clearly hit him like a ton of bricks."

"Not that work would help, but he isn't currently working on anything to keep his mind off the grief. He's taking this time to mourn – but he's also lived a life and has always wanted to age gracefully. And all that combined has clearly taken a toll on his appearance," they continued.

