Megyn Kelly Reignites War with Ellen DeGeneres by Accusing 'Queen of Mean' of Hypocrisy After Canceled Host Posted Video Supporting Anti-ICE Protesters

Kelly, who has previously slammed the comedian after her chat show was axed amid accusations of bullying, reignited her disdain for the 76-year-old courtesy of a fresh attack.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, she said: "Ellen DeGeneres felt the need to weigh in.

"And I know you like I have been asking yourself — 'what, what would Ellen think of all this?'

"She's abandoned the United States to go live in the U.K., but it's still really important to all of us what she thinks. And so I have an answer for you today, and here it is."

Kelly then pivoted to DeGeneres' past, asserting that the downfall of her long-running daytime show was deserved.