Megyn Kelly Reignites War with Ellen DeGeneres by Accusing 'Queen of Mean' of Hypocrisy After Canceled Host Posted Video Supporting Anti-ICE Protesters
Jan. 20 2026, Published 6:42 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has laid into Ellen DeGeneres after the canceled chat show host supported anti-ICE protesters.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the conservative commentator, 55, accused DeGeneres of hypocrisy following her message on Instagram, filmed in England where she now resides, which backed protests in Minneapolis following the death of Renee Good at the hands of an ICE agent.
Hitting DeGeneres Hard
Kelly, who has previously slammed the comedian after her chat show was axed amid accusations of bullying, reignited her disdain for the 76-year-old courtesy of a fresh attack.
Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, she said: "Ellen DeGeneres felt the need to weigh in.
"And I know you like I have been asking yourself — 'what, what would Ellen think of all this?'
"She's abandoned the United States to go live in the U.K., but it's still really important to all of us what she thinks. And so I have an answer for you today, and here it is."
Kelly then pivoted to DeGeneres' past, asserting that the downfall of her long-running daytime show was deserved.
Supporting Protesters Back Home
"Let's not forget why Ellen lost her daytime show," Kelly said. "It's because she was a bully."
She went on to allege that during DeGeneres' reign as host, staff members were subjected to rigid and demeaning rules, including one she said she learned through a trusted personal connection.
"She had a rule — I'm very reliably informed — you were not allowed to look her in the eye as one of her producers when you walked past her in the hallway," Kelly claimed.
She made the allegation as part of a broader criticism of DeGeneres' social-media intervention in Minneapolis.
Familiar Target For Kelly's Rants
Kelly continued: "And so it's no surprise that Ellen DeGeneres is totally fine with what these so-called protesters, terrorists, are doing in the streets of Minneapolis. It's no surprise whatsoever."
"And when she says, 'I'm very sorry for any protesters getting hurt,' she, of course, is talking about Renee Good.
"And I'm sure, just like most leftists, she's been fed the same lies we've heard from CNN now from the beginning, and she's chosen to believe them because she's ignorant and it's willful, it's not blind ignorance, it's willful ignorance.
"It suits her ideological purposes. Shame on her. Enjoy England.
"I'm sorry that our friends across the pond are stuck with Ellen, but let's face it, they gave us Harry and Meghan, so they deserve it," Kelly said.
Kelly's rant was triggered by a video posted on Sunday by DeGeneres, the gaunt-looking former talk show host criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and expressed solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis.
In the footage, DeGeneres criticized US Immigration and Customs Enforcement while praising demonstrators she said had "been hurt just for protesting."
The incident remains under investigation. Earlier in the day, DeGeneres had posted a message honoring Good, writing in a caption: "I'm so sad, and so angry, and so worried."