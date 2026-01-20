Timothy Busfield Will Be RELEASED From New Mexico Jail as Disgraced Actor Awaits Trial on Child Sex Abuse Charges

Busfield, 68, was back in court on Tuesday, January 20, for a mini-trial to determine his incarceration. He was dressed in a traditional orange jumpsuit and showed little emotion.

Both prosecutors and defendants were each given an hour to lay out their arguments for why the actor should remain in jail or be set free.

His lawyer, Christopher Dodd, even called a witness to the stand – Director of Photography Alan Caudillo, who worked with Busfield on The Cleaning Lady. He defended the actor-turned-director as nothing but professional.

Busfield is currently facing two counts of criminal s--ual contact of a minor and one open count of child abuse, stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred while he was directing the Fox crime drama The Cleaning Lady.

Investigators say that one child told police Busfield touched them inappropriately when they were seven years old, with alleged incidents happening five or six times starting in November 2022.

The 11-year-old male twins were treated at the University of New Mexico Hospital, where staff members first raised concerns that minors may have been groomed on set.