Megyn Kelly Name-Drops the 'Meanest' Celebrities She's Ever Met Including Hollywood Icon and Action Hero

And the first star who came to mind was big screen icon Jane Fonda.

Kelly slammed the veteran actress, 88, for being "offended" by questions over her plastic surgery procedures during a 2017 interview.

The former Fox News personality claimed she only brought up the topic because she'd been told to "steer" Fonda away from s-- scene talk since it made her Our Souls at Night co-star Robert Redford feel "uncomfortable."

"He doesn't want to talk about them. Steer her to any other topic. It makes him uncomfortable," Redford’s publicist allegedly said to her.

"She was offended that I wasn't steering her there," Kelly claimed. "She really wanted to talk about their s-- scenes."