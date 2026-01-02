Your tip
Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly Name-Drops the 'Meanest' Celebrities She's Ever Met Including Hollywood Icon and Action Hero

picture of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly has revealed the names of the 'meanest' and most 'unpleasant' celebrities she's ever met, including some huge Hollywood stars.

Jan. 2 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly has name-dropped the "meanest" and most "unpleasant" celebrities she's ever encountered.

The political commentator, 55, has included some huge names in Hollywood on her list.

Jane Fonda 'Really Wanted To Talk About S-- Scenes'

Photo of Jane Fonda
Source: MEGA

Kelly claimed Jane Fonda was 'offended' by plastic surgery questions and wanted to talk about s-- scenes.

And the first star who came to mind was big screen icon Jane Fonda.

Kelly slammed the veteran actress, 88, for being "offended" by questions over her plastic surgery procedures during a 2017 interview.

The former Fox News personality claimed she only brought up the topic because she'd been told to "steer" Fonda away from s-- scene talk since it made her Our Souls at Night co-star Robert Redford feel "uncomfortable."

"He doesn't want to talk about them. Steer her to any other topic. It makes him uncomfortable," Redford’s publicist allegedly said to her.

"She was offended that I wasn't steering her there," Kelly claimed. "She really wanted to talk about their s-- scenes."

Bruce Willis Was 'Unhappy To Be There'

picture of Bruce Wills
Source: MEGA

Action hero Bruce Willis was 'unhappy' about appearing on Fox News, Kelly claimed.

Additionally, Kelly also put Bruce Willis on her list, while acknowledging that she "hate(d) to say" so since the Die Hard star, 70, is now "struggling" with frontotemporal dementia.

Kelly labeled Willis "so ungiving" and "so ungenerous" in their 2006 Fox News grilling.

"He.... was just clearly so unhappy to be there," she recalled. "I mean, that's fine, he has his politics, but why agree to come on?"

Kelly did not, however, provide specific details as to why she dislikes the Today show's Al Roker.

Instead, she cryptically told The Daily Mail: "Let’s just say, if my mother ran into Al Roker, she would turn into Larry David bumping into Alan Dershowitz at Martha’s Vineyard very quickly."

Ellen DeGeneres 'Is A Bad Person'

picture of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Canceled talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also made Kelly's Mean List.

Kelly also slammed Ellen DeGeneres, 67, over the negative experience of a "close family member" working as a producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The former attorney claimed: "They were all told, if you come across her in the hallway, even if you're already looking in that general direction, to look down at the floor. You would look down like a serf. You'd actually have to avert your eyes.

"I've never heard anything like that before with any of these big personalities," she continued. "And I knew that before the bullying scandal broke (in 2020), so when it did, I was not surprised at all. She is a bad person."

picture of Russell Brand and Jada Pinkett Smith
Source: MEGA

Kelly did reserve praise for Russell Brand and Jada Pinkett Smith.

However, Kelly did praise some stars, referring to Russell Brand, 50, as "warm" and declared herself "a fan" of Jada Pinkett Smith, 54, whom she has found to be "so sweet, so sincere (and) so genuine."

Plus, Kelly also lauded Milo Yiannopoulos, saying he is "a total charmer," adding that the former Breitbart editor, 41, is "just as nice as he is on camera."

Kelly spoke highly of her former NBC costar Kathie Lee Gifford, as she "was nice to me during what was one of the most unpleasant years of my life."

"When people on the Today show were not giving me a warm welcome, treating me like the redheaded stepchild of NBC, she took me out," Kelly recalled of Gifford, 72. "She met my family."

