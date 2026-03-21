EXCLUSIVE: How Victoria Beckham is 'In Total Control' of Her Family's Brand Fightback Against 'Nepo Brat' Son Brooklyn's Attacks

Hours earlier, Brooklyn had notably failed to acknowledge Victoria, 51, on Mother's Day in the U.K., instead posting a tribute to his mother-in-law Claudia Heffner Peltz. The move intensified scrutiny of an ongoing rift with Victoria and David Beckham, 50, as speculation grew about how the family would respond.

An insider said: "By the time Brooklyn's latest posts began circulating, there was already a clear sense that the situation was being handled very deliberately behind the scenes. Nothing about the response – or lack of it – has been accidental."

"Victoria, in particular, is approaching this not just as a family matter but through the lens of brand protection, which is something she understands better than most."

Another source said Victoria's experience has become central to the strategy.

The insider added: "She has spent decades building a global image, from her days in the Spice Girls through to establishing herself in fashion, and that gives her a very specific skill set. She knows how narratives form, how they can spiral, and how to contain them."

"There is a strong view that she is perfectly placed to curate how the Beckhams respond to Brooklyn's social media activity in a way that protects Brand Beckham rather than inflames the situation."