EXCLUSIVE: How Victoria Beckham is 'In Total Control' of Her Family's Brand Fightback Against 'Nepo Brat' Son Brooklyn's Attacks
March 21 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham is said to be in "total control" of her family's response to Brooklyn Beckham's escalating social media snubs – with insiders claiming her years of brand-building from the Spice Girls to high fashion have left her uniquely equipped to steer what some are calling a calculated fightback.
The tension resurfaced during Oscars weekend in Los Angeles, when Brooklyn, 27, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, attended Elton John's annual Academy Awards viewing party while publicly distancing themselves from the Beckham family feud.
Posh Spice Protects Global Family Brand
Hours earlier, Brooklyn had notably failed to acknowledge Victoria, 51, on Mother's Day in the U.K., instead posting a tribute to his mother-in-law Claudia Heffner Peltz. The move intensified scrutiny of an ongoing rift with Victoria and David Beckham, 50, as speculation grew about how the family would respond.
An insider said: "By the time Brooklyn's latest posts began circulating, there was already a clear sense that the situation was being handled very deliberately behind the scenes. Nothing about the response – or lack of it – has been accidental."
"Victoria, in particular, is approaching this not just as a family matter but through the lens of brand protection, which is something she understands better than most."
Another source said Victoria's experience has become central to the strategy.
The insider added: "She has spent decades building a global image, from her days in the Spice Girls through to establishing herself in fashion, and that gives her a very specific skill set. She knows how narratives form, how they can spiral, and how to contain them."
"There is a strong view that she is perfectly placed to curate how the Beckhams respond to Brooklyn's social media activity in a way that protects Brand Beckham rather than inflames the situation."
Strategic Response to Nepo Brat Narrative
"And she already has the upper hand. Brooklyn is widely seen as a nepo brat in this situation – someone who has been given every advantage in life his wealthy family, yet deciding to turn his back on them for an even richer family."
"Victoria knows she can leverage that, but she will not be cruel to Brooklyn. That said, she knows she has to act strategically – and has the expertise herself and plenty of advisers around her to enable her to do so extremely effectively."
At the Oscars after-party, Brooklyn's godfather Elton John, 78, is said to have intervened privately.
Elton John Intervenes at Oscars After-Party
An entertainment insider said: "There was a definite change in the atmosphere away from the cameras, and Elton made a point of pulling Brooklyn aside for a quiet, one-on-one conversation. It wasn't tense or confrontational in any way, but it was clearly rooted in genuine care – this is someone who has known him for most of his life and still feels a strong sense of responsibility toward him."
The source added: "Elton spoke about the importance of family in a very measured, thoughtful way, acknowledging that things can become complicated but emphasizing that relationships like that are worth trying to mend."
Another Hollywood insider said the timing of the exchange was significant.
The source said: "Given everything that has unfolded on social media, there was an added weight to the conversation. "It felt like the situation had reached a kind of turning point, where things could just as easily spiral further as they could begin to shift in a more positive direction."
Restrained Discipline Amid Growing Family Divide
"There was a sense that the moment called for careful handling on all sides."
Brooklyn, now based in the United States, has appeared increasingly aligned with the Peltz family, with he and Nicola spending Christmas with her family instead of with his family.
Another source said Victoria's approach has been notably restrained.
The insider said: "Rather than reacting emotionally or escalating things publicly, there has been a conscious effort to maintain a consistent, composed image. That kind of discipline is very much rooted in Victoria's background and understanding of how public perception works."
"She knows that sometimes saying less – but saying it strategically – is far more powerful in the long run, and she is an expert in social media."
Reports have suggested Brooklyn and Nicola previously requested communication with his parents be handled through legal representatives, underscoring the depth of the divide, as figures such as Elton continue to encourage reconciliation.