Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump, 79, Sparks Health Concerns After Struggling to Sit at Tiny Desk During Navy Ceremony

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared to brace himself as he lowered into a chair during the ceremony.

Profile Image

March 21 2026, Updated 5:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Donald Trump raised fresh questions about his health after appearing to struggle while sitting down during a White House ceremony honoring the Navy football team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 79-year-old commander-in-chief hosted the players to celebrate their Commander-in-Chief's Trophy win over Army last December.

Article continues below advertisement

Awkward Sit-Down Moment Draws Attention

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The president gripped the desk while easing himself down at the small signing table.
Source: mega

The president gripped the desk while easing himself down at the small signing table.

During the event, Trump also signed an executive order aimed at preserving the traditional broadcast time slot for the annual Army-Navy game, according to The Daily Beast.

But the moment that caught attention came as Trump moved to take his seat at a small desk to sign the order.

As he lowered himself into the chair, Trump appeared to brace himself by extending one leg outward at an unusual angle.

He then gripped both sides of the desk for support as he carefully eased down, his expression tightening during the movement.

Article continues below advertisement

Ongoing Health Questions Resurface

image of Visible swelling in Trump's legs has sparked ongoing health speculation.
Source: mega

Visible swelling in Trump's legs has sparked ongoing health speculation.

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny over Trump's physical condition in recent months.

At several recent appearances, critics have pointed to visible swelling in his lower legs, particularly during a meeting in the Oval Office with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The condition has fueled renewed focus on Trump's prior diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency — a circulatory issue that can make it harder for blood to flow properly through the legs.

In addition, a persistent bruise on his hand has also drawn attention, further adding to speculation about his overall health.

Article continues below advertisement

Alarming, Red Rash on Donald Trump's Neck

image of This comes after a red rash was seen on Trump's neck earlier this month.
Source: mega

This comes after a red rash was seen on Trump's neck earlier this month.

This comes after an alarming, bright red rash was seen on Trump's neck in early March.

The president's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told RadarOnline, "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor. The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."

However, Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, had a different opinion on it, commenting on X, "The White House medical team didn't know [Trump] got a CT scan. They claimed it was a MRI for weeks."

Dr. Gupta claimed, "Now, instead of acknowledging he might have a pre-cancerous skin condition, they dance around the issue. Trying to fool the public just makes it worse."

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Donald Trump and Bill Maher

Bill Maher Defends Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke — Says Critics Would Laugh if Comedian Shane Gillis Said It

split image of Erika Kirk and Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Mocks Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes' as He Slams 'Very Weird' CIA Video

'Healthiest President'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of The president has insisted he remains the 'healthiest' to ever hold office.
Source: mega

The president has insisted he remains the 'healthiest' to ever hold office.

Earlier in the week, Trump also doubled down on claims about his own fitness, insisting he remains in peak condition.

"I'll never forget, they said, 'Who's the healthiest president?'" Trump said, citing former White House physician Ronny Jackson. "He said, 'By far Trump. There's nobody even close.'"

Previously, Trump explained during an NBC interview, "I feel like I did 50 years ago," adding that he feels "great, physically and mentally."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.