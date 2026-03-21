Trump, 79, Sparks Health Concerns After Struggling to Sit at Tiny Desk During Navy Ceremony
March 21 2026, Updated 5:35 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump raised fresh questions about his health after appearing to struggle while sitting down during a White House ceremony honoring the Navy football team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old commander-in-chief hosted the players to celebrate their Commander-in-Chief's Trophy win over Army last December.
Awkward Sit-Down Moment Draws Attention
During the event, Trump also signed an executive order aimed at preserving the traditional broadcast time slot for the annual Army-Navy game, according to The Daily Beast.
But the moment that caught attention came as Trump moved to take his seat at a small desk to sign the order.
As he lowered himself into the chair, Trump appeared to brace himself by extending one leg outward at an unusual angle.
He then gripped both sides of the desk for support as he carefully eased down, his expression tightening during the movement.
Ongoing Health Questions Resurface
The incident comes amid growing scrutiny over Trump's physical condition in recent months.
At several recent appearances, critics have pointed to visible swelling in his lower legs, particularly during a meeting in the Oval Office with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The condition has fueled renewed focus on Trump's prior diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency — a circulatory issue that can make it harder for blood to flow properly through the legs.
In addition, a persistent bruise on his hand has also drawn attention, further adding to speculation about his overall health.
Alarming, Red Rash on Donald Trump's Neck
This comes after an alarming, bright red rash was seen on Trump's neck in early March.
The president's physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, told RadarOnline, "President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor. The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks."
However, Dr. Vin Gupta, a medical analyst for MS NOW, had a different opinion on it, commenting on X, "The White House medical team didn't know [Trump] got a CT scan. They claimed it was a MRI for weeks."
Dr. Gupta claimed, "Now, instead of acknowledging he might have a pre-cancerous skin condition, they dance around the issue. Trying to fool the public just makes it worse."
'Healthiest President'
Earlier in the week, Trump also doubled down on claims about his own fitness, insisting he remains in peak condition.
"I'll never forget, they said, 'Who's the healthiest president?'" Trump said, citing former White House physician Ronny Jackson. "He said, 'By far Trump. There's nobody even close.'"
Previously, Trump explained during an NBC interview, "I feel like I did 50 years ago," adding that he feels "great, physically and mentally."