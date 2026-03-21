Trump, 79, Sparks Health Concerns After Struggling to Sit at Tiny Desk During Navy Ceremony

During the event, Trump also signed an executive order aimed at preserving the traditional broadcast time slot for the annual Army-Navy game, according to The Daily Beast.

But the moment that caught attention came as Trump moved to take his seat at a small desk to sign the order.

As he lowered himself into the chair, Trump appeared to brace himself by extending one leg outward at an unusual angle.

He then gripped both sides of the desk for support as he carefully eased down, his expression tightening during the movement.