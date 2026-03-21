EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Eyebrow-Raising Reason Andrew Windsor's Security Team 'Won't Spill the Beans' on Ex-Duke as Part of Epstein Probe

Investigators are understood to be particularly interested in whether any members of Andrew's team noticed unusual activity during his time with Epstein.

One source said: "At its core, the inquiry is straightforward – detectives want to know exactly what people observed at the time and whether there is anything they remember that could shed light on the wider picture."

The insider added: "It is not really about getting former officers in trouble, but there could also be consequences for them if it turned out they enabled, ignored, or covered up any illegal behavior."

The outreach to former officers has been described as a significant development, given the traditionally strict boundaries surrounding royal protection.

Another insider noted: "It is quite a significant development that detectives are reaching out to former officers who once oversaw royal protection operations. "That kind of approach suggests the investigators are determined to understand exactly what those teams knew at the time and whether any relevant information may have been overlooked, or whether eyes were turned away from Andrew's behavior."

One source close to the case against Andrew said investigators are urging witnesses to come forward with even minor details.

"Investigators are making it clear that even information that might seem insignificant on its own could help build a clearer timeline or confirm other accounts," they explained.

"Sometimes the smallest recollection can become an important piece of evidence when viewed alongside other material."

Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with Epstein during his role as a U.K. trade envoy.