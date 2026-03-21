EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Eyebrow-Raising Reason Andrew Windsor's Security Team 'Won't Spill the Beans' on Ex-Duke as Part of Epstein Probe
March 21 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
The former Prince Andrew is facing huge new pressure as investigators examine his past links to Jeffrey Epstein – but insiders have told RadarOnline.com his former protection officers are unlikely to "spill the beans" on him because many enjoyed the perks of guarding him and were reluctant to disrupt a privileged lifestyle.
As we have exclusively reported, the ex-Duke of York's former security team is set to be questioned as part of a widening probe into what those closest to Andrew, 66, may have known about his pedophile pal Epstein's activities.
The inquiry follows the release of millions of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice, prompting investigators to revisit key figures connected to Andrew's movements at the time he was a trade envoy for the U.K., including those responsible for his protection during trips abroad.
Andrew, who has denied wrongdoing in relation to his links to Epstein, is understood to remain under intense pressure as detectives attempt to build a clearer picture of events, particularly during the ex-prince's visits to Epstein's New York residence.
Reluctance Among Former Protection Officers
An insider said there is a "huge reluctance" among Andrew's former minders to cooperate fully, which they added stems from the nature of the role.
The security source said: "These assignments weren't just routine policing jobs – they came with a level of access and privilege that many officers don't experience elsewhere. Overseas travel, long periods of downtime, and proximity to a royal figure created an environment that some found highly appealing.
"There is a sense that speaking out now could risk exposing not just what they saw, but also how much they benefited from being part of that world."
The source added: "Working on a detail like Andrew's can open doors professionally, and that creates a powerful incentive not to jeopardize it. When you combine that with the lifestyle perks, it becomes easier to understand why some may be hesitant to speak openly now."
A 'Complicated' Situation Among the Guards
A second insider pointed to the culture within the protection team.
"There were occasions where the lines between professional duty and social proximity appeared to blur," they explained. "Some officers weren't just observing – they were effectively part of the same social setting, which makes the idea of them coming forward now far more complicated
"Because many of them joined the party, so to speak, there is a belief they are unlikely to 'spill the beans' on Andrew, as doing so could invite uncomfortable scrutiny of their own conduct."
Investigators Seek Key Witness Testimony
Investigators are understood to be particularly interested in whether any members of Andrew's team noticed unusual activity during his time with Epstein.
One source said: "At its core, the inquiry is straightforward – detectives want to know exactly what people observed at the time and whether there is anything they remember that could shed light on the wider picture."
The insider added: "It is not really about getting former officers in trouble, but there could also be consequences for them if it turned out they enabled, ignored, or covered up any illegal behavior."
The outreach to former officers has been described as a significant development, given the traditionally strict boundaries surrounding royal protection.
Another insider noted: "It is quite a significant development that detectives are reaching out to former officers who once oversaw royal protection operations. "That kind of approach suggests the investigators are determined to understand exactly what those teams knew at the time and whether any relevant information may have been overlooked, or whether eyes were turned away from Andrew's behavior."
One source close to the case against Andrew said investigators are urging witnesses to come forward with even minor details.
"Investigators are making it clear that even information that might seem insignificant on its own could help build a clearer timeline or confirm other accounts," they explained.
"Sometimes the smallest recollection can become an important piece of evidence when viewed alongside other material."
Andrew has been released "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with Epstein during his role as a U.K. trade envoy.